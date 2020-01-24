NEW! Washington Post Online Subscription





Full-time faculty, students, and staff of Penn Law can now access all the content on Washington Post.com and through mobile apps. Create a free Washington Post Account with your Penn Law email address to get started.

Note for current subscribers: If you are a current subscriber, you must cancel your individual subscription before you can activate the Penn Law subscription. Once canceled, contact the library to have your email added to the Law School subscription – this step can take up to 24 hours. Once notified by the library that you have been added to the group subscription , you do not need to create a new account. Instead, you can change the email address associated with the existing account to your Penn Law email, and follow steps 5-7 below.

You do not need to create a whole new account. Instead, you can change the email address associated with the existing account to your Penn Law email, and follow steps 5-7 below.



Instructions for Creating New Accounts

Go to washingtonpost.com Navigate to the top right-hand corner and click “Sign in.” Locate and click the link “Need an account? Sign Up.” Complete the form and click the “Create my Account” button. You must use your Penn Law email address. Hover over your account name in the upper-right hand corner, navigate to “Account Settings” > “My Subscriptions” (Tab) Click “Activate your subscription.” Check your Penn Law email inbox for the verification email and follow the “Click to Verify” link.

Note: Once you activate the subscription and verify your email, you may need to log out and back into your account for access.

For more detailed instructions, view the Washington Post User Registration Guide (PDF)