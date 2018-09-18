New Subscription to Financial Times Online

Law students, faculty, and staff can now access the Financial Times Online. The Financial Times is a British, daily newspaper featuring international business & economic news.

To create an account, visit Penn Law’s FT.com registration page.

After completing the registration form, you will receive a confirmation email with a link to create your password. Your FT username will be your email address.

Note: You must use your Penn Law email to register.

After you create your account, you can log in to access content at FT.com or on the FT mobile app.