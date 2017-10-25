Student Summer Work Experience Exhibit

Photographs and testimonials of students’ international summer work experiences are now on display in the Gateway of Biddle Library.

Students receive support to participate in these valuable and rewarding opportunities from the following programs:

Mead Fellowship

Legal Horizons Rule of Law Fellowship

Toll Public Interest Scholars

Penn Law International Internship Program

The International Summer Human Rights Fellowship Program

Kimberly Grambo described working for the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative in New Delhi, India:

“In addition to conducting substantive research on legal threats to free media in South Asia, I met and worked with a fierce group of democracy defenders through my fellowship, who introduced me to a broad and interconnected web of challenges to the rule of law in the region.”

Please stop by the library to see and read more about the amazing work our students did over the summer!