Home ITS Online»#260 AirPennNet Security Update - Requires Recertification for Android

May 18, 2015

AirPennNet Wifi maintenance on May 20 at 7am will require Android Users to re-configure their devices. Re-configuration steps can be found on ITS Online. For more information see ISC’s announcement.

On Wednesday, May 20th ISC will be performing security maintenance on the AirPennNet WiFi network. The upgrade is slated to start at 7:00 am and should be completed before 8:00am.

After the upgrade is complete Android users will not be able to connect to AirPennNet Wi-Fi until they go through the configuration steps again.

 

ITS has a guide for getting your Android phone reconnected on ITS Online

Please contact ITS if you need any assistance getting your device reconnected.

 

Staff Hotline: 215-898-9140
Faculty Hotline: 2215-898-2589
Email: itshelp@law.upenn.edu  

 