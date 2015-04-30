259 Use CALI to Access Free Lessons Online

The Center for Computer Assisted Legal Instruction, also known as CALI, provides online interactive tutorials on various legal subjects. Tutorials are authored by law faculty and peer reviewed by a member of the CALI Editorial Board. Here is information on how to create an account and access the materials.

Go to the CALI account creation page.

Enter the Activation Code listed on this page.

Enter the rest of the information required to create an account and click the button labeled “Create New Account” at the bottom of the page

Once your account has been created, you will have free access to 600+ CALI lessons in 32 legal subject areas. You can use these lessons during the semester or before finals to help reinforce what you learn in class.

For more information on CALI, please visit their FAQ or email itshelp@law.upenn.edu.