258 Canvas: Better File Browsing Going Live on May 11

On May 11th, a new and improved interface for Files will be going live on Canvas. The new files redesign allows users to view more details about their files, manage editing permissions, and preview files. In addition, Files is fully accessible for all keyboard users and screen readers.

The enhancements include:

Files are fully searchable by file name, offering quick access to add a folder or upload a file.

The left panel shows all folders for quick navigation.

Clicking the name of a folder displays all the contents of the folder in the right panel.

Files will only be able to published and unpublished in the Files page and Modules will only be able to published and unpublished on the Modules page

New File toolbar when selecting a file which allows for quick downloading and deletion

For more information see our documentation on the Files redesign here: https://www.law.upenn.edu/its/docs/canvas/files-redesign/