257 eduroam WiFi

What is eduroam?

eduroam is a secured wireless network that allows students, faculty and staff to use their home institution’s credentials (for Penn affiliates, their PennKey) to access wireless network services, when visiting other eduroam participating institutions without having to set up a guest account.

Configuring your device for eduroam

Penn affiliates who wish to configure eduroam on their wireless devices can download an installation wizard from:

Important: When prompted for a username by the eduroam configuration tool, please use your PennKey username with an @upenn.edu appended to it, not just your PennKey username or your email address.

Visitors to Penn from other institutions that participate in eduroam should obtain configuration instructions and installation software from their home institution. The Penn-specific installer may not correctly configure devices from other institutions.

If you have any questions about setting eduroam up or need any assistance before you plan on using eduroam please contact ITS at itshelp@law.upenn.edu

Where to find eduroam

On Penn’s campus eduroam is available in most but not all campus buildings. eduroam can be found in all locations where AirPennNet service is available.

A list of other participating institutions can be found on the eduroam website: