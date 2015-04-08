Penn Law Students: Consider Becoming a Biddle Research Fellow

Biddle Research Fellow Biddle Law Library University of Pennsylvania Law School Biddle Law Library is looking for several Penn Law students to work on faculty research projects under the mentorship of lawyer/librarians. A wide range of interdisciplinary assignments will stretch one’s research skills and provide opportunities for writing memoranda. Students will attend faculty colloquia (as available), learn how a dynamic faculty produces excellent scholarship and have an opportunity to earn letters of reference. Excellent writing and interpersonal skills are a must. Some experience in non-law disciplines is a plus.

Salary: $12.00/hour

Duration: Monday-Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm, Mid-May 2015 to Early-August 2015.

If interested, please email a cover letter, resume and law school transcript to:

Timothy C. Von Dulm

Head of Reference Services

Biddle Law Library

University of Pennsylvania Law School

Tanenbaum Hall, Room T-214

3460 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19104-3406

Email: tvondulm@law.upenn.edu

Tel: 215-898-0844