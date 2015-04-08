Penn Law Students: Consider Becoming a Biddle Research Fellow

Biddle Research Fellow
Biddle Law Library
University of Pennsylvania Law School
Biddle Law Library is looking for several Penn Law students to work on faculty research projects under the mentorship of lawyer/librarians. A wide range of interdisciplinary assignments will stretch one’s research skills and provide opportunities for writing memoranda. Students will attend faculty colloquia (as available), learn how a dynamic faculty produces excellent scholarship and have an opportunity to earn letters of reference. Excellent writing and interpersonal skills are a must. Some experience in non-law disciplines is a plus.
Biddle Law Library is looking for several Penn Law students to work on faculty research projects under the mentorship of lawyer/librarians. A wide range of interdisciplinary assignments will stretch one’s research skills and provide opportunities for writing memoranda. Students will attend faculty colloquia (as available), learn how a dynamic faculty produces excellent scholarship and have an opportunity to earn letters of reference. Excellent writing and interpersonal skills are a must. Some experience in non-law disciplines is a plus.
Salary: $12.00/hour
Duration: Monday-Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm, Mid-May 2015 to Early-August 2015.
If interested, please email a cover letter, resume and law school transcript to:
Timothy C. Von Dulm
Head of Reference Services
Biddle Law Library
University of Pennsylvania Law School
Tanenbaum Hall, Room T-214
3460 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104-3406
Email: tvondulm@law.upenn.edu
Tel: 215-898-0844