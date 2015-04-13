New Guide for Comparative Law Research

As Penn Law grows ever more international and interdisciplinary, the research produced by our faculty and students is increasingly comparative in nature. To help you get started with research comparing laws in different countries, Biddle Law Library has created a new guide, Comparative Law Sources for Selected Subjects.

This guide offers both general tips on how to begin a comparative project, and specific information on where to find online compendia of national laws in selected areas of particular interest to the Penn Law community: education, employment, health, housing, and intellectual property. Biddle has many additional sources for comparative work in these and other areas of law, including specialized databases, compendia in print, and handbooks on comparative legal research. For personalized assistance with your research, contact Gabriela Femenia, Foreign and International Law Librarian.

Biddle also has many other excellent guides on other areas of legal research, covering topics from how to find material in the library to how to research federal bankruptcy law. For a complete list, visit Biddle’s Research Guides page.