New Biddle Acquisitions

Biddle acquired a number of interesting and informative titles in the past month, including the following. For a complete list of new acquisitions, see here

Biddle acquired a number of interesting and informative titles in the past month, including the following. For a complete list of new acquisitions, see here.

T he Quest for Constitutionalism: South Africa since 1994.

Ed. by Hugh Corder, Veronica Federico and Romano Orrù.

Farnham, Surrey, England; Burlington, VT, USA: Ashgate, [2014].

KTL2101 .Q47 2014.

Click here to view the Full Catalog Record.

“This volume provides a timely assessment on the progress made towards the achievement of a constitutional democracy in South Africa. The chapters collectively present an in-depth analysis of the development of the legal system and of the implications of the Constitution for the social configuration of power. To what extent has the vision of constitutionalism contained in the Constitution been realised?



Primarily concerned with the impact of laws and the salience of their existence and enforcement for South Africans, the work highlights the importance of placing the constitutional regime in its historical, cultural, social, economic and political context. The book further recognises the importance of the South African constitutional provisions for transnational or globalised constitutionalism more broadly. It contains contributions from South African scholars, as well as European authors, bringing in new analytical angles and adding a specific comparative dimension.



Through the prism of South Africa, the authors discuss the innovative character of constitutional and legal provisions in terms of both constitution-making and law-making processes and their contents.”

Prevention of Genocide under International Law: An Analysis of the Obligations of States and the United Nations to Prevent Genocide at the Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Levels.

By Etienne Ruvebana.

Cambridge: Intersentia, [2014].

KZ7180 .R88 2014.

Click here to view the Full Catalog Record.

“Genocide is thé crime of crimes which shocks the conscience of mankind the most because of the unspeakable damage and pain it causes. This book studies the obligation to prevent genocide under international law and more particularly the extent of that obligation under the Genocide Convention and customary international law.

Although, this obligation is recognised in public international law, the issue what this obligation actually entails has not received much attention in scholarly works and in practice. Even recent debates focused on intervention at the stage where genocide is about to be committed or is being committed, ignoring prevention at early stages. Yet, such early prevention is pivotal in order to effectively reduce the risk of genocide.

Drawing upon, inter alia, the 2007 Genocide judgment of the International Court of Justice, the author puts forward a distinction between primary, secondary and tertiary levels of prevention of genocide . Within this temporal structure, he analyses and applies the obligation to prevent genocide by states and the United Nations. This leads to a clarification of that legal obligation by filling it with concrete international legal measures to be taken by both states and the United Nations at each level, and by suggesting improvements which include the creation of national and international institutions to actively promote and monitor the prevention of genocide.”

Research Handbook on EU Internet Law. [electronic resource].

Ed. by Andrej Savin and Jan Trzaskowski.

Cheltenham, UK; Northampton, MA: Edward Elgar, [2014].

Click here to view ebook.

Click here to view the Full Catalog Record.

“The Internet has brought about unprecedented changes to modern life, creating a connected society but also radically opening up the question of how to design and apply legal rules in a connected world. This innovative Handbook provides an overview of the latest developments and controversies in European Internet law.



The Handbook questions the extent to which the Internet forces us to rethink existing legal concepts and institutions. It includes sections that correspond to the most disputed areas, looking consecutively at policy and governance, copyright, private international law, e-commerce, consumer protection and citizens and their position on the Internet. By highlighting the challenges that European law and policy-makers face when attempting to regulate the Internet, this Handbook raises important issues regarding free speech, accessibility and privacy.”

Russia and the Relationship between Law and Power.

By James P. Terry.

Durham, North Carolina: Carolina Academic Press, [2014].

KZ6368 .T47 2014.

Click here to view the Full Catalog Record.

“Russia and the Relationship Between Law and Power addresses the development of a self-serving international policy by Moscow to serve its interests and subjugate client regimes in Eastern Europe and Southwest Asia. The events leading to the Hungarian crisis in 1956, the Czech crisis in 1968, the Afghan invasion in 1979, the Polish crisis in 1981-82, the Baltic crisis in 1990, the Chechen invasions in both 1996 and 1999, and the crisis in Georgia in 2008 (including South Ossetia and Abkhazia) are carefully explored and dissected. Each of these interventions (except Afghanistan) was executed under claim of right under Rule IV of the Warsaw Pact, or a claim, in Chechnya and in Georgia in 2008, that Moscow was defending its inherent national interests as the result of the presence of its citizens in that territory.

This is a text that will have wide appeal for Russophiles, students of international law and politics, historians, students of Eastern European studies, and undergraduates, graduate students, and professors in each of these disciplines.”

The trial of Susan B. Anthony: an illegal vote, a courtroom conviction, and a step toward women’s suffrage.

By Martin Naparsteck.

Jefferson, North Carolina: McFarland & Company, Inc., Publishers, 2014.

Click here to view the Full Catalog Record.



“Following a public argument with her friend Frederick Douglass, Susan B. Anthony altered her strategy of seeking a broad range of rights for women and blacks and focused exclusively on winning the vote for women. Defying state and federal law, she voted in the presidential election of 1872, and was arrested and tried in a case presided over by a U.S. Supreme Court Justice, Ward Hunt, who directed the jury to deliver a guilty verdict. Fined $100, Anthony defiantly told the judge she would never pay—and never did.



This is the story of the landmark trial that attracted worldwide attention and made Anthony into the iconic leader of the women’s rights movement.”

Acting white?: rethinking race in “post-racial” America﻿. [electronic resource].

By Devon W. Carbado and Mitu Gulati.

Oxford; New York, NY: Oxford University Press, 2013.

Click here to view ebook.

Click here to view the Full Catalog Record.

“Powerful account of the way that racial performance, not skin color itself, is at the root of many prejudices in American life

Shows through vivid examples the ways that drawing conclusions from perceptions of racial performance contribute to bias in the workplace

The authors are two of America’s leading scholars of race, the law, and employment.”

Making law and courts research relevant: the normative implications of empirical research.

Edited by Brandon Bartels and Chris W. Bonneau.

New York, NY: Routledge, 2015.

KF389 .M35 2015.

Click here to view the Full Catalog Record.

“One of the more enduring topics of concern for empirically-oriented scholars of law and courts—and political scientists more generally—is how research can be more directly relevant to broader audiences outside of academia. A significant part of this issue goes back to a seeming disconnect between empirical and normative scholars of law and courts that has increased in recent years.