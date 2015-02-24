254 Password Protect a Qualtrics Survey to Require a PennKey

Learn how to password protect your Qualtrics survey so that it requires a Pennkey login to access it.

You can now setup your Qualtrics survey to require a PennKey to access it. Directions are below.

On the “Edit Survey” tab, click on “Survey Flow”

Click on “+ Add a New Element Here” and select “Authenticator”

Select “SSO” from the “Authentication Type:” drop-down menu.

Uncheck “Associate Respondent With Panel”

Select “Shibboleth” from the “SSO Type:” drop-down menu.

Click and hold down the “Move” link to drag the box to the very top of your survey, before all other questions.

Click on “Save Flow”