Home Clinics & Externships»Penn Law’s Inaugural Clinical Legal Studies Workshop Series

Penn Law’s Inaugural Clinical Legal Studies Workshop Series

February 18, 2015

Join us for a speaker series from Clinical Legal Studies experts from around the country.

March 4, 2015


Sameer Ashar
Clinical Professor of Law; Co-Director, Immigrant Rights Clinic
University of California School of Law - Irvine
***********************

 

March 25, 2015


Barry Scheck
Professor of Law; Co-Director, Innocence Project
Cardozo School of Law - Yeshiva University
************************

 

April 23, 2015


Alice Miller
Associate Professor of Law; Co-Director, Global Health Justice Partnership
Yale Law School
**************************


Faculty Lounge: 12 pm - 1:15 pm
*Lunch Will be Served*

University of Pennsylvania Law School
3501 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104