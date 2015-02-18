Penn Law’s Inaugural Clinical Legal Studies Workshop Series

Join us for a speaker series from Clinical Legal Studies experts from around the country.

March 4, 2015



Sameer Ashar

Clinical Professor of Law; Co-Director, Immigrant Rights Clinic

University of California School of Law - Irvine

***********************

March 25, 2015



Barry Scheck

Professor of Law; Co-Director, Innocence Project

Cardozo School of Law - Yeshiva University

************************

April 23, 2015



Alice Miller

Associate Professor of Law; Co-Director, Global Health Justice Partnership

Yale Law School

**************************



Faculty Lounge: 12 pm - 1:15 pm

*Lunch Will be Served*



University of Pennsylvania Law School

3501 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104