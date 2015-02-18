Penn Law’s Inaugural Clinical Legal Studies Workshop Series

Join us for a speaker series from Clinical Legal Studies experts from around the country.
March 4, 2015
Sameer Ashar
Clinical Professor of Law; Co-Director, Immigrant Rights Clinic
University of California School of Law - Irvine
***********************
March 25, 2015
Barry Scheck
Professor of Law; Co-Director, Innocence Project
Cardozo School of Law - Yeshiva University
************************
April 23, 2015
Alice Miller
Associate Professor of Law; Co-Director, Global Health Justice Partnership
Yale Law School
**************************
Faculty Lounge: 12 pm - 1:15 pm
*Lunch Will be Served*
University of Pennsylvania Law School
3501 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104