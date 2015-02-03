251 Firefox Update 35.0

Firefox has recently released update 35.0 including a few new features. However, you might wish to switch your default search engine with this update as your preferences may have changed.

Mozilla has recently released update 35.0 for Firefox which includes various performance fixes and a few new features. The full release notes for this update can be found here.

The most noticeable change is that the search bar now defaults to Yahoo Search. You can easily change this default to another search engine. Just click the Magnifying Glass icon and then click Change Search Settings.

In this window you can select your default search engine from the drop down menu.

That’s it, now you can resume using whichever search engine you’re familiar with!