Start the New Year Off Right: A Biddle Primer

Time to put those resolutions into action: start studying in the library. For those of you who still find the library a terrifying place, here’s a quick primer about the variety of services you may find useful!

Ask Us Questions!

Biddle Reference Librarians are here to answer any and all questions you may have about legal research and library services. You may find us at the reference desk on the main floor of the library or in our offices. You may also email questions to library@law.upenn.edu or ask them via the library’s chat reference service

Use Library Resources!

Students may check out most print materials at the circulation desk, using their Penn Law ID cards. The circulation desk is also where students may find materials that have been placed on course reserve. To search for materials, use LOLA, the library’s catalog

Students may also take advantage of the large number of electronic resources available through the library. For more information on the resources available and how to access them, both on and off-campus, see this guide.

Study!

The library has a number of different study spaces, including study rooms, carrels, large tables, and comfortable chairs. During the regular school year Biddle Law Library is generally open at these times: