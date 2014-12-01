New E-Book Titles!

Biddle Law Library has begun acquiring more e-book titles! Click here for information about some of our newest titles.

Dispute resolution in sport : athletes, law, and arbitration / David McArdle.

Milton Park, Abingdon, Oxon; New York, NY : Routledge, 2015.

“An increasing number of sport disputes are being resolved by way of arbitration. This is the first book to critically examine the processes and benefits of sportspecific arbitration as compared to litigation.

The book explores, in depth, the development of alternative dispute resolutions in sports, paying particular attention to high-profile institutions such as the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the FIFA Football Dispute Resolution Panel and important national-level bodies, and their relationship with national and international-level actors such as the IOC, WADA and the European Union. It also examines in detail the legal frameworks within which sports arbitration systems operate, considers their similarities with other arbitral bodies and considers the extent to which ADR in sport can be seen as a consequence of, and perhaps a solution to, the ‘juridification’ of sports.

Offering a theoretical basis with which to understand the relationship between arbitration and litigation, as well as providing guidance on key contemporary issues and best practice, this book is important reading for students, researchers and practitioners working in sports law, sports management and administration, sports politics, sports ethics, and international organisation.”

Humanitarian intervention and legitimacy wars : seeking peace and justice in the 21st century / Richard Falk.

Oxfordshire, England; New York, New York : Routledge, 2015.

“In the aftermath of the Cold War there has been a dramatic shift in thinking about the maintenance of peace and security on a global level. This shift is away from a preoccupation with how to prevent major wars between sovereign states to a preoccupation about non-state transnational warfare and violence and strife within states in a world order that continues to be juridically and politically delimited by spatial ideas of national sovereignty and national independence as signified by international boundaries.

In this book, Richard Falk draws upon these changes to examine the ethics and politics of humanitarian intervention in the 21st Century. As well as analysing the theoretical and conceptual basis of the responsibility to protect, the book also contains a number of case studies looking at Iraq, Afghanistan, Kosovo and Syria. The final section explores when humanitarian intervention can succeed and the changing nature of international political legitimacy in countries such as India, Tibet, South Africa and Palestine.

This book will be of interest to students of International Relations theory, Peace Studies and Global Politics.”

The Oxford handbook of behavioral economics and the law / edited by Eyal Zamir and Doron Teichman.

New York : Oxford University Press, 2014.

“The Oxford Handbook of Behavioral Economics and Law brings together leading scholars of law, psychology, and economics to provide an up-to-date and comprehensive analysis of this field of research, including its strengths and limitations as well as a forecast of its future development. Its 29 chapters organized in four parts. The first part provides a general overview of behavioral economics. The second part comprises four chapters introducing and criticizing the contribution of behavioral economics to legal theory. The third part discusses specific behavioral phenomena, their ramifications for legal policymaking, and their reflection in extant law. Finally, the fourth part analyzes the contribution of behavioral economics to fifteen legal spheres ranging from core doctrinal areas such as contracts, torts and property to areas such as taxation and antitrust policy.”

Social media in the courtroom : a new era for criminal justice? / Thaddeus A. Hoffmeister.

Santa Barbara, California : Praeger, 2014.

“While social media has become embedded in our society as a way to stay connected with friends, it serves another important purpose: to support the prosecution and defense of criminal cases. Social media is now used as proof of a crime; further, social media has become a vehicle for criminal activity. How should the law respond to the issue of online predators, stalkers, and identity thieves? This book comprehensively examines the complex impacts of social media on the major players in the criminal justice system: private citizens, attorneys, law enforcement officials, and judges. It outlines the many ways social media affects the judicial process, citing numerous example cases that demonstrate the legal challenges; and examines the issue from all sides, including law enforcement’s role, citizens’ privacy issues, and the principles of the Fourth Amendment. The author also shines a critical spotlight on how social media has enabled new types of investigations previously unimagined—some of which present ethical problems.”