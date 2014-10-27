New Biddle Acquisitions: September 2014

﻿Biddle acquired a number of interesting and informative titles in September 2014, including the following. For a complete list of new acquisitions, Biddle acquired a number of interesting and informative titles in September 2014, including the following. For a complete list of new acquisitions, see here



Holloway, Karla FC. Legal fictions: constituting race, composing literature. Durham: Duke University Press, 2014. eBook. Click here to view the Full Catalog Record.

“Holloway both argues that U.S. racial identity is the creation of U.S. law and demonstrates how black authors of literary fiction have engaged with the law’s constructions of race since the era of slavery.”

Friedman, Andrea. Citizenship in Cold War America: the national security state and the possibilities of dissent. Boston: University of Massachusetts Press, 2014. Click here to view the Full Catalog Record

“In the wake of 9/11, many Americans have deplored the dangers to liberty posed by a growing surveillance state. In this book, Andrea Friedman moves beyond the standard security/liberty dichotomy, weaving together often forgotten episodes of early Cold War history to reveal how the obsession with national security enabled dissent and fostered new imaginings of democracy.

The stories told here capture a wide-ranging debate about the workings of the national security state and the meaning of American citizenship.”

Matthew Evangelista and Henry Shue, eds. The American way of bombing: changing ethical and legal norms, from flying fortresses to drones. Ithaca: Cornell University Press, 2014. Click here to view the Full Catalog Record

“The American Way of Bombing brings together prominent military historians, practitioners, civilian and military legal experts, political scientists, philosophers, and anthropologists to explore the evolution of ethical and legal norms governing air warfare.

Focusing primarily on the United States—as the world’s preeminent military power and the one most frequently engaged in air warfare, its practice has influenced normative change in this domain, and will continue to do so—the authors address such topics as firebombing of cities during World War II; the atomic attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki; the deployment of airpower in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya; and the use of unmanned drones for surveillance and attacks on suspected terrorists in Pakistan, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, and elsewhere.”

Thirlway, Hugh. The sources of international law. Oxford, United Kingdom; New York, NY: Oxford University Press, 2014. Click here to view the Full Catalog Record

“This book provides a key inquiry into all the recognized, or asserted, sources of international law.

It investigates the impact of ethical principles on the creation of international law; whether ‘soft law’ norms come into being through the same sources as binding international law; and whether jus cogens norms, and those involving rights and obligations erga omnes have a unique place in the creation of international legal norms. It studies the notion of ‘general principles of international law’ within international law’s sub-disciplines, and the evolving relationship between treaty-based law and customary international law. Re-examining the traditional model, it investigates the increasing role of international jurisprudence, and looks at the nature of international organizations and non-state actors as potential new sources of international law. The book provides a perfect introduction to the law of sources, as well as innovative perspectives on new developments, making it essential reading for anyone studying or working in international law.”

Steunkel, Oliver. India-Brazil-South Africa Dialogue Forum (IBSA): the rise of the global south? Abingdon, Oxon; New York, NY: Routledge, 2015. Click here to view the Full Catalog Record

“The establishment of the IBSA as one of the principal platforms of South-South cooperation is one of the most notable developments in international politics during the first decade of the twenty-first century. While the concept is now frequently referred to in discussions about the Global South, there has not yet been a comprehensive and scholarly analysis of the history of the IBSA grouping and its impact on global order. This book: [1] Offers a definitive reference history of the IBSA grouping (India, Brazil and South Africa) - a comprehensive, fact-focused narrative and analytical account from its inception as an ad hoc meeting in 2003 to the political grouping it is today. [2] Situates the IBSA grouping in the wider context of South-South cooperation and the global shift of power away from the United States and Europe towards powers such as Brazil, India and South Africa. [3] Provides an outlook and critically assesses what the IBSA grouping means for global order in the twenty-first century. Offering the first full-length and detailed treatment of the IBSA, this work will be of great interest to students and scholars of International organizations, international relations and the global south.”

Chen, Albert H. Y., ed. Constitutionalism in Asia in the early twenty-first century. Cambridge; New York: Cambridge University Press, 2014.

ebook. Click here to view the Full Catalog Record

“Examining developments in the first decade of the twenty-first century, this authoritative collection of essays studies the evolving practice of constitutional law and constitutionalism in Asia. It provides a comprehensive overview of the diverse constitutional issues and developments in sixteen East, Southeast and South Asian countries. It also discusses the types of constitutionalism that exist and the general trends in constitutional developments whilst offering comparative, historical and analytical perspectives on Asian constitutionalism. Written by leading scholars in the field, this book will be of great interest to students and scholars alike.”

Tilbury, Michael, Young, Simon N. M., Ng, Ludwig, eds. Reforming law reform: perspectives from Hong Kong and beyond. Hong Kong: Hong Kong University Press, 2014. Click here to view the Full Catalog Record

“As a special administrative region of China, Hong Kong has its own legal system rooted in the common law. Reforms to this system take into account Hong Kong’s unique conditions as an international city and draw widely on practices around the world. Since 1980, recommendations from a Law Reform Commission, chaired by the Secretary for Justice, have resulted in comprehensive revisions in key areas of law, ranging from commercial arbitration and interception of communications to divorce and copyright.

Recently, however, the government has been slow to act on the Commission’s recommendations. Questions have also arisen about whether the Commission—under-resourced, part-time and government-led—can really meet the needs of an increasingly sophisticated society. Is law reform itself also in need of reform? This collection of essays by distinguished experts from around the world seeks answers to the question. The book explores the varied experience of law reform in Hong Kong and other common law jurisdictions and makes recommendations for strengthening the process of law reform both in Hong Kong and elsewhere.”