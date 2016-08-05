Welcome New Students!

All 1Ls, LLMs, and transfer students will receive their Bloomberg Law, Westlaw, and Lexis Advance account information in an email from Biddle Law Library. In addition to these databases, Biddle encourages students to make use of a variety of library services!

Welcome to Penn Law School!

All 1Ls, LLMs, and transfer students should receive their Bloomberg Law, Westlaw, and Lexis Advance account information in an email from Biddle Law Library.* In addition to these databases, Biddle encourages students to make use of a variety of library services!

Ask Us Questions:

Our Librarians are here to answer any and all questions you may have about legal research and library services. You may find us at the reference desk on the main floor of the library or in our offices. You may also submit questions via an email form or live chat email questions or ask them via the Biddle’s Ask a Librarian page.

Use Library Resources:

Students may check out most print materials at the circulation desk, using their Penn Law ID cards. The circulation desk is also where students may find materials that have been placed on course reserve. To search for course materials, use LOLA, the library’s catalog (just choose “Course” from the drop down menu).

Students may also take advantage of the large number of electronic resources available through the library. For more information on the resources available and how to access them, both on and off-campus, check out the Electronic Resources guide. Or check out the QUICKLINKS, in the bottom left of the library homepage –this is also where you can find a link to Past Exams!

Study:

The library has a number of different study spaces, including study rooms, carrels, large tables, and comfortable chairs. During the regular school year Biddle Law Library is generally open at these times:

7:30AM – 11:45PM Monday - Thursday 7:30AM – 10:45PM Friday 9:00AM – 10:45PM Saturday 9:00AM – 11:45PM Sunday

During exam periods, Biddle provides 24-hour access to law students. For complete access and hours information see Biddle’s Access & Hours.

For updates about library events and services, please check out the library’s homepage. You can also follow us on our Facebook and Twitter accounts!

*If you did not receive an email about Bloomberg, Lexis, and Westlaw registration, please contact Mariah Ford at mford1@law.upenn.edu.