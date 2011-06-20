Free Legal Research Sites for New Jersey

For students doing clerkships in New Jersey or law graduates working for firms and other organizations in the state, there are a number of legal research resources…

CONSTITUTIONS

New Jersey State Constitution: Maintained and updated by the New Jersey Legislature. Provides links to the complete text of the New Jersey State Constitution, a searchable format of the Constitution, and the New Jersey 1947 Constitutional Convention Proceedings. The documents are updated through amendments adopted in November, 2010. Maintained and updated by the New Jersey Legislature. Provides links to the complete text of the New Jersey State Constitution, a searchable format of the Constitution, and the New Jersey 1947 Constitutional Convention Proceedings. The documents are updated through amendments adopted in November, 2010.

New Jersey State Constitutions : The New Jersey State Library has a very thorough listing of Constitutional documents, including early constitutions of New Jersey, the Constitution of 1947, Governor’s Speeches, proposed amendments, and journal proceedings of Constitutional Conventions.

LEGISLATIVE MATERIALS

New Jersey Legislative History : Published by the New Jersey State Library. Offers legislative history from 1970 to June 1, 2009.

The New Jersey Legislature has put together many legislative resources and their links are provided below.

Legislative Calendars : Published by the New Jersey Legislature and it provides access to calendars from January, 1997 to very recent publications.

Legislative Digest : Provides the current and past editions of the Digest back to January, 1997.

Legislative Reports : Gives full-text reports organized by subject headings.

New Jersey State Statutes : The New Jersey Legislature provides access to a searchable statute site. This is searchable by keyword or title name or number.

