Kimberly Wexler L’13 wins Penn Law Clinics CLEA award

Kimberly Wexler (L ’13) was selected to receive the CLEA (Clinical Legal Education Association) award for Penn Law for 2013, for her exemplary work in both the Entrepreneurship Legal Clinic (“ELC”) and in the inaugural semester of the Detkin IP and Technology Legal Clinic (“IPC”).

The CLEA award winner is chosen by clinical faculty vote based on excellence in fieldwork, seminar participation, and contributions to the Penn clinical community. Kim used exemplary creative problem solving and insightful interpersonal skills to navigate several charged situations on behalf of her clients: filing for reversion of copyrights for a disco music composer; negotiating an international distribution license on behalf of an online magazine focused on Arab women’s issues; and assisting a diverse group of food truck entrepreneurs to organize and incorporate a trade association.

She was also a leader in class, continually bringing a fresh perspective gained from her outside activities, including her own entrepreneurial ventures. And finally, as a familiar face over two semesters in the Penn Law Clinics, Kim helped the faculty design a program to introduce clinical offerings to 1L students.

Kim took the Pennsylvania Bar this summer and will be starting her position as an associate in the Philadelphia office of Ballard Spahr LLP in the Business and Finance department this fall.