78 Having Laptop Troubles? Need Setup Help? Visit the CRC!

With all of the changes that accompany the start of a new school year, the last thing you want to worry about is your laptop. If you’re having trouble setting up your laptop or need to troubleshoot some pesky issues, the Computing Resource Center (CRC) is here to help.

The CRC is the walk-in help desk for general computing issues. They also specialize in laptop setup and problem solving, including antivirus software and WiFi access. They are located across the street in Sansom Place West. Visit the CRC Information Page for more info.

For directions, check out the video below.

If you’re having trouble with your LawKey/PennKey accounts, the Course Portal, Law School websites, or labs, visit the ITS Help Center in T232 or call us at (215) 898-2679.

Expanded Hours

Between August 29th, 2011 and September 16th, 2011 the CRC will be open from 11-6:30PM, Monday-Thursday, and 11-4:30PM on Fridays.

During the school year, you can check the CRC website for their current hours.

Bonus Tip: If the standard hours don’t work well for you, you can call ahead to make an appointment(215-573-4778).