What Happens If an Indicted Candidate Wins the Presidency?

Claire Finkelstein

A paper co-authored by Prof. Claire Finkelstein explores three questions that require urgent examination both prior to and immediately after the 2024 presidential election.

Claire Finkelstein, Algernon Biddle Professor of Law and Professor of Philosophy, has co-authored a new paper that explores what would happen to pending trials if Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election.

“When an Indicted Candidate Wins the Presidency: What Happens to the Trials If Donald Trump Wins the Election?,” recently published in the Southern California Law Review, is co-authored by Richard Painter, University of Minnesota Law School Professor and former Associate Counsel to the President and chief White House ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush.

The authors explore the unprecedented circumstances surrounding this presidential election and the series of urgent legal questions that will be raised if Trump wins.

“For the first time in U.S. history, one of the two leading candidates for President is a convicted felon and is in the middle of multiple criminal trials on other charges in both state and federal courts,” explained Finkelstein. “Our paper considers constitutional history, caselaw on presidential immunity—including the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Trump v. United States—and the implications for the rule of law, and hence for the longevity of U.S. democracy, if a sitting President is effectively above the law.”

The paper examines three questions that the authors argue require urgent examination both prior to and immediately after the 2024 presidential election:

(1) Regarding the federal charges prosecuted by the Department of Justice (DOJ), does the DOJ’s 50-year-old policy of never indicting a sitting President apply to a previously indicted individual who is elected President after indictment and is in the middle of ongoing criminal trials?

(2) If the DOJ’s policy does not block continuing with the prosecution, would the President’s usual right of removal apply to allow him to fire Special Prosecutor Jack Smith or otherwise use the President’s control of the DOJ to effectively end the two federal criminal cases against him?

(3) Regarding state prosecutions, how protected would each of these state processes be in the face of claims of federal preemption and arguments of executive privilege, immunity, and authority?

Notably, the authors argue that the DOJ policy of not indicting a sitting president does not apply to an already indicted individual who enters the presidency with trials already underway.

“When an individual is indicted before being nominated by his party to run for office…there is considerably less worry that the prosecution was brought to harass or disable a political rival,” the authors explain. “This is particularly the case if the indictment is handed down before the individual declares his candidacy, but it may be the case even thereafter,” they write. This is among the reasons the authors see the case of a previously indicted individual as different from the case of a sitting president who is indicted.

As a general matter, the authors argue that the greater the power of the U.S. presidency, the more accountability is needed to hold that office in check. Yet, paradoxically, the greater the power, the more difficult accountability is to achieve. They argue that the challenge of prosecuting Donald Trump under the four indictments initially brought against him in state and federal courts clearly illustrates this dynamic. Yet, they explain it is the power of the U.S. presidency that has enabled a former president who stands accused of committing serious crimes to control the very process by which he is to be judged and potentially held responsible and punished for violating the law.

“Presidential power, in short, both enabled President Trump to violate the law while he was in office and now gives him hope of avoiding accountability after he is no longer President, at a time when he is once more seeking the office,” said Finkelstein.

Finkelstein and Painter recognize that it is now obvious, based on Trump’s own remarks, recent reporting containing important revelations about his attempted use of the DOJ during his first term in office, and Project 2025, that he will attempt to weaponize the DOJ not only to halt the trials in their tracks, but to punish anyone who attempted to hold him accountable for his alleged crimes.

“But the fact that he will attempt to bend DOJ processes to his own purposes does not mean that this reflects the law,” said Finkelstein. “The principle that an individual who has potentially committed a crime should be immunized against all accountability for that crime simply by declaring himself a candidate for high office is unacceptably deferential to the role of political candidates in a democracy,” the authors argue.

“The United States is now in unknown territory,” said Painter. “The country has never had a president sentenced to prison either before, during, or after his presidency. If there is any hope of restoring the rule of law after a Trump presidency, and some small hope of forestalling some of the worst excesses of abuse of presidential authority during a second Trump administration, it is critical to analyze clearly the actual legal status of the trials post-election and, at the very least, to establish a correct standard to which the DOJ and state prosecutors should conform.”

Read Finkelstein and Painter’s full paper.