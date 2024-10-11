What We Can Learn from Mishandled Evidence: Insights from DNA Expert Anjali Ranadive on the “Decapitation in the Dakotas” Case

Anjali Ranadive - ISHI 2024

Quattrone Center’s Anjali Ranadive presents on forensic missteps in the “Decapitation in the Dakotas” case at ISHI, underscoring the need for unbiased expert reviews to prevent wrongful convictions. (Nick Berard/ISHI)

At the International Symposium on Human Identification (ISHI), the Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice’s DNA Expert Liaison, Anjali Ranadive, delivered a compelling presentation on the “Decapitation in the Dakotas” case—an eye-opening reminder of how forensic missteps can lead to wrongful convictions.

In 2020, Kendra Owen was tragically murdered in her apartment in Watertown, South Dakota. Her body, discovered days later, showed signs of decapitation, leading to the arrest of Jeremiah Peacemaker. For 3 ½ years, Peacemaker sat in jail awaiting trial, but in 2024, a jury acquitted him of all charges.



Ranadive’s involvement as an expert witness highlighted significant mismanagement of crime scene evidence, which included improper collection, handling, and exaggerated conclusions in forensic reports. Particularly troubling was the overstatement of a fingerprint alleged to belong to Peacemaker, which ultimately did not hold up under scrutiny.



(Nick Berard/ISHI)During her ISHI presentation, Ranadive emphasized the importance of independent expert reviews and neutral, unbiased forensic analysis in ensuring justice is served. Her work helped prevent a wrongful conviction, underscoring the critical role DNA experts play in courtrooms to safeguard the innocent.



The “Decapitation in the Dakotas” case serves as a powerful lesson on the dangers of forensic misinterpretation and the need for rigorous scientific standards. As Ranadive noted, “Experts must remain neutral, following the science wherever it leads—regardless of the narrative that law enforcement or prosecutors may pursue.”



View Anjali Ranadive’s full presentation, “Decapitation in the Dakotas: How the use of defense experts helped get a first degree murder acquittal”