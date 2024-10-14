Pioneering an Interdisciplinary Approach

TRANSCRIPT:

Dean Sophia Z. Lee, Dean and Bernard G. Segal Professor of Law:

At Penn Carey Law, we’re pioneers of an interdisciplinary approach to legal education. Here, JD students can pursue over 35 different joint degrees and certificates with every one of the Law School’s 11 sister schools at Penn. Our students embrace our integrated approach with, on average, over 60% of the class graduating with a joint degree or certificate over the last five years.

Sydney Acquaye C’19, L’23, MBE’23:

I decided to do the JD/MBE program because I had worked in healthcare tech prior to coming to law school, and I found it really interesting, and then it also happened to coincide with the pandemic, which has definitely been very crazy in the health care world. And so I knew that when I was coming to law school, I wanted to focus on health care, but also focus on health care, not just from a legal standpoint, but from an interdisciplinary standpoint.

Nico Goldberg L’25, WG’25, Levy Scholar:

I’m pursuing a joint Penn Carey JD/MBA because I’m interested in both the intersection of law and business on the business side and the law side. So looking at, for example, how to effectively and financially sustainably get people legal services when they can’t afford them. And then on the other side, the more the legal side, the economics of a firm is really interesting to me from a higher-up perspective.

Holly Fernandez-Lynch C’03, L’06, MBE’06, Professor of Medical Ethics and Health Policy:

You know, I think the benefits of pursuing a joint degree when you are a law student are many. You get access to other faculty around Penn’s campus. One of the benefits of being here at Penn is that we have this unified campus. And so you can get over to the medical school in 10 minutes. You can get to the business school in five minutes. We have this really nice, nicely designed to campus. And so it’s great to take advantage of that.

But, you know, beyond the geographic proximity, it’s as a law student, you’re exposed to a particular way of thinking about the world. But law shapes all of these different areas. And so it really helps contextualize what you’re learning in this space, to see it in other kind of professional and social settings.

Christopher S. Yoo, Imasogie Professor in Law & Technology; Professor of Communication; Professor of Computer & Information Science

Our graduates with no prior technical training have been able to get graduate degrees, master’s degrees in computer science that has allowed them to enter the profession at a higher level, and they all uniformly tell us that it launched their career to a higher trajectory than would have been possible without it.

Alyssa Sohn L’24, WG’24, Associate, Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP; Veteran, U.S. Army:

I never expected what I’ve experienced in terms of the support. Not just the academic rigor, which is something that I had been intimidated by at first, but then really kind of reveled it and enjoyed. But the people around me, not just my classmates, not just the professors, but really the administration and the communities that are here make me feel that people just are 100% invested in my potential and my future. It truly makes me feel like I made not only the right choice, but I’m really excited for the future.

