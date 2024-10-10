Law Student Health and Well-Being

Wellness Booth at Penn Carey Law

On October 10, we recognize Law Student Mental Health Day, as designated by the American Bar Association to coincide with World Mental Health Day.

Throughout October, the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School is celebrating Wellness Month.

Our ongoing efforts to support student mental health are deeply rooted in the belief that good lawyers are healthy lawyers. In conjunction with the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Carey Law offers a wide array of resources to contribute to student health and well-being.

As the epicenter of student life, our Student Affairs Office organizes community-wide free programs and services to support wellness throughout the year. Community activities include physical fitness sessions, guided meditations, cognitive behavior therapy workshops, and healthy meal preparation classes.

This year’s Wellness Month events at the Law School include:

October 2 - Afternoon Tea with DALSA in the Goat (12 p.m.)

October 2 - Self-care Lunch in Gittis 2 (12 p.m.)

October 3 - Organic Produce Distribution at Graduate Student Center (12 p.m.)

October 8 - Basketball Open Court at Weightman Gym (5:30 p.m.)

October 9 - AcessLex Tabling in the Goat (11:45 a.m.)

October 9 - Penn Farming Table in the Clock (11:45 a.m.)

October 10 - Lunch & Learn: Sleep Habits in the Goat (12 p.m.)

October 10 - Organic Produce Distribution at Graduate Student Center (12:30 p.m.)

October 12 - Linvilla Orcards (Registration Required)

October 15 - Financial Wellness Peer Counseling at Graduate Student Center (10 a.m.)

October 16-18 - Flu Shot Clinic at Pottruck (Registration Required)

October 16 - Fall Fest in the Courtyard (3 p.m.)

October 17 - Organic Produce Distribution at Graduate Student Center (12:30 p.m.)

October 18 - Soccer Open Play in Ace Adams Field at Penn Park (4 p.m.)

October 22 - Financial Wellness Peer Counseling at Graduate Student Center (10 a.m)

October 23 - Let’s Talk: Drop-In Counseling Sessions at the Graduate Student Center (2 p.m)

October 25 - UPenn Wellness SUPER Spooky Movie Night in the ARCH Lobby (7 p.m)

October 28 - Lunch & Learn: Stress Management in Fitts Auditorium (12 p.m.)

October 30 - Let’s Talk: Drop-In Counseling Sessions at the Graduate Student Center (2 p.m)

October 31 - Halloween Treat in Student Affairs Office (10 a.m)

October 31 - Organic Produce Distribution at Graduate Student Center (12:30 p.m.)

Contact Student Affairs for registration information.

Learn more about student health and well-being resources at Penn Carey Law.