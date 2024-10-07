Launching Into Law School

At Knowledge for Good, Sarah Punderson writes about the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School’s Eric J. Friedman & Skadden 1L Accelerate Program (1LAP): a summer pre-orientation program that will provide enhanced support to 1Ls without personal or professional legal networks; those who are the first in their family to attend graduate or professional school; and those with backgrounds of limited financial resources or experiences not commonly found in the legal profession.

Silverman Hall was buzzing as 40 incoming first-year law students (1Ls) streamed into Penn Carey Law several weeks before classes began.

The students came from across the country and world to take part in the inaugural Eric J. Friedman & Skadden 1L Accelerate Program, known as 1LAP. “Law school is challenging and rigorous for all students,” says Felicia Lin, Vice Dean for Student Services and Dean of Students at Penn Carey Law. “There’s been an increasing number of students who are the first in their families to graduate college or go to law school, and we want to make sure they are well-supported.”