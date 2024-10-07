Launching Into Law School

A new gift helps first-year Penn Carey Law students build confidence and connections before classes begin.
At Knowledge for Good, Sarah Punderson writes about the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School’s Eric J. Friedman & Skadden 1L Accelerate Program (1LAP): a summer pre-orientation program that will provide enhanced support to 1Ls without personal or professional legal networks; those who are the first in their family to attend graduate or professional school; and those with backgrounds of limited financial resources or experiences not commonly found in the legal profession.
From Knowledge for Good:
Silverman Hall was buzzing as 40 incoming first-year law students (1Ls) streamed into Penn Carey Law several weeks before classes began.
The students came from across the country and world to take part in the inaugural Eric J. Friedman & Skadden 1L Accelerate Program, known as 1LAP. “Law school is challenging and rigorous for all students,” says Felicia Lin, Vice Dean for Student Services and Dean of Students at Penn Carey Law. “There’s been an increasing number of students who are the first in their families to graduate college or go to law school, and we want to make sure they are well-supported.”
Open to all incoming students, this summer pre-orientation program provides enhanced support to 1Ls who may not have personal or professional legal networks, are the first in their family to attend graduate or professional school, or who have limited financial resources or experiences not commonly found in the legal profession. The program is also closely aligned with Dean Sophia Z. Lee’s vision to provide a legal education that is accessible, innovative, and interdisciplinary.
The immersive program became a reality through a gift from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in honor of Eric J. Friedman, L’89, who served as Skadden’s Executive Partner for 15 years and has been a longtime advocate for making the legal profession more accessible. Friedman is a member of the Penn Carey Law Board of Advisors… .