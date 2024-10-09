2024 Peggy Browning Fellows

Silverman great hall

Supported by the Peggy Browning Fund, four Penn Carey Law students spent their summers advocating workplace justice.

Each year, the Peggy Browning Fund sponsors fellowships for law students who dedicate their summers to advancing workers’ rights in labor unions, workers’ rights organizations, and other non-profit legal organizations doing similar work.

The Fund is named to honor Margaret “Peggy” Browning L’78, who dedicated her career to the advancement of labor rights.

After spending several years practicing labor law in Philadelphia, Browning was appointed to the National Labor Relations Board by President Bill Clinton in 1994, where she served until her death at the age of 46. In a joint statement, Bill and Hillary Clinton praised Browning’s work, saying, “Peggy contributed greatly to constructive and harmonious labor relations.”

From a pool of nearly 4,000 applicants, the Fund accepted 117 law students into its nationwide fellowship program during the summer of 2024 – the largest cohort in the program’s history.

“Labor needs lawyers and we are inspired by the passion and dedication this year’s Fellows bring to the movement,” the Fund said in a statement announcing the 2024 fellowship recipients. “These Fellows are distinguished students who have not only excelled in law school but who have also demonstrated their commitment to workers’ rights through their previous educational, organizing, work, volunteer, and personal experiences.”

Despite a career cut tragically short, the lifelong passion of Browning for bringing justice to workers across the country persists through the work of Peggy Browning Fellows like University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School students Sadie Basila L’26, Justin McCulloch L’26, Erica Oosterhout L’26, and George Porter L’26.

Where Labor and Immigration Law Meet

Albany, New York native Sadie Basila L’26 remained in Philadelphia over the summer, working at the intersection of immigration and labor law at Justice at Work Philadelphia. The organization primarily provides free legal assistance and representation for low-wage and immigrant workers in Pennsylvania.

Basila assisted with visa applications for labor trafficking victims and conducted legal research and writing work on employment issues including gender discrimination and sexual harassment.

Sadie Basila L’26“Justice at Work is an admirable organization that leads with empathy and truly focuses on the goals of their clients, and I am so honored to have been a small part of its work,” she said. “It is a truly special place with such intelligent and compassionate staff.”

Basila said she came to law school with the specific goal of pursuing a career in worker’s advocacy as a labor/employment lawyer. Her initial passion was sparked after personal experiences working in food service during the COVID-19 pandemic, deepening throughout her undergraduate coursework and supporting a union drive on her college campus, as well as working with the Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition (MIRC), where she witnessed the unique labor issues that immigrants face.

“This internship experience gave me practical skills as well as substantive knowledge of employment law and immigration law,” said Basila. “I have met so many amazing advocates in my role and have even connected with other organizations and public interest firms through this position.”

Prior to coming to the Law School, Basila graduated magna cum laude from Bates College with a double major in politics and economics, writing her economics thesis on how stronger labor protections can address economic inequality.

At Penn Carey Law, she served as a 1L Representative for the Employment Advocacy Project and has assisted unemployed individuals seeking navigation services in North Philadelphia.

Basila also cited coursework in “Legal Practice Skills” with Senior Lecturer Silvia Diaz L’08, “Access to Justice” with Professor of Law Jasmine Harris, and “Administrative Law” with Edward B. Shils Professor of Law and Professor of Political Science Cary Coglianese, as instrumental in building the skillsets necessary for her work over the summer.

“I would not have known about this opportunity if it weren’t for Penn’s incredible alumni network and the great effort of the Toll Public Interest Center in putting together Public Interest Week, where I met some amazing attorneys in labor, employment, and immigration law, one of whom discussed Justice at Work with me,” she said.

“I feel confident in my plan to pursue a career in labor and employment law after graduation. I am looking forward to applying the skills I have developed in client-facing work and legal research in the future.”

Fighting for Workplace

Justin McCulloch L’26 says his passion for labor law was first sparked by his experience growing up in Coconut Creek, FL, and later reinforced during his first year at Penn Carey Law.

“As the grandson of a member of the Polish Solidarity (Solidarność) movement, I was raised to believe in the dignity of all labor, as well as the awesome power that workers could harness and utilize—if only given the chance,” he said. “My first year at Penn Carey Law provided a unique avenue to channel that belief into legal knowledge and activism.”

McCulloch cites learning about the role of tort law in the development of workplace safety and labor agitation and advocating for worker benefits in his Legal Practice Skills brief as opportunities at the Law School to continue building towards a strong career in law and labor.

Justin McCulloch L’26As a Peggy Browning Fellow, McCulloch spent the summer working with the legal department of the United Steelworkers (USW) in Pittsburgh, PA, aiding the in advocating for and defending members across North America under the guidance of the USW’s General Counsel.

McCulloch’s primary work with USW focused on assisting in protecting members’ rights under collective bargaining agreements, enforcement of the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), and ensuring positive gains in new rounds of negotiations.

He also completed intensive research on National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) decisions, arbitrations, and circuit court decisions, as well as drafted position statements for bargaining and grievance arbitration.

“Most recently, I played an active research role in the Steelworkers’ preparation for an arbitration in connection with a merger involving one of the union’s largest employers, where the USW hopes to protect their hard-fought gains, which they have achieved over several decades of labor activism,” he said.

Prior to attending Penn Carey Law, McCulloch graduated from George Washington University with a degree in labor history. He then worked as a paralegal for Bredhoff & Kaiser in Washington, D.C., assisting the General Counsel of the National Postal Mail Handlers Union (NPMHU) in bargaining the NPMHU’s 2023 National Agreement and facilitating the 2022 National Convention.

Additionally, McCulloch served as shop steward for the OPEIU Local 2 shop that included the firm’s paralegals and legal assistants.

“I want to use this experience and my connections at USW to grow my network in the labor movement and build my knowledge of labor law,” he said. “My work at USW has solidified that my home is in the labor movement and has pushed me toward pursuing a career as a worker’s rights advocate.”

McCulloch, who speaks fluent Polish and is a member of the American Political Items Collectors, plans to build off his experience with USW as he begins his 2L year at Penn Carey Law, preparing for coursework in employment discrimination and labor law. Imbued by the experiences of his Jamaican-Polish immigrant family, Justin hopes to work at the crossroads of civil rights and labor law.

“Having learned key skills and important expertise from one of the oldest and strongest unions in the county, I plan to use those tools to pursue pro-bono projects at the Law School and activism in the Philadelphia area.”

Promoting Economic Justice

Erica Oosterhout L’26, MBE’26 is a Dr. Sadie T.M. Alexander Scholar from Tampa, Florida. As the daughter of a public school teacher and union steward, she was taught about the dignity of labor and the importance of solidarity from a young age.

Oosterhout graduated from Harvard University in 2019 with a degree in molecular and cellular biology and a secondary in economics. Her passion for economic justice grew during her undergraduate studies, where she began to understand the deep connection between economic inequality and other forms of social injustice, including racial discrimination and health and housing disparities

Erica Oosterhout L’26, MBE’26“I wanted to go to law school to help build a fairer, better world—a desire rooted in many of my childhood experiences—and for that reason I was proud to become a Peggy Browning Fellow and work at a firm that is dedicated to promoting economic justice,” she said.

Over the summer, Oosterhout worked with Murphy Anderson PLLC, a plaintiff’s-side firm specializing in labor and employment law in Washington, D.C. With only eight partners and five associates, the firm provided Oosterhout the opportunity to work closely with each attorney on a wide variety of assignments, including directly participating in some of the firm’s litigation and assisting in qui tam practice, helping to prevent corporations from defrauding the government.

Oosterhout’s work at Murphy Anderson also included labor and employment matters like employee benefits and wage-and-hour litigation as well as research regarding administrative law, whistleblower law, and health law. Additionally, she participated in labor arbitrations involving discharged union members and several depositions concerning construction workers’ claims for unpaid wages.

“Overall, my time at Murphy Anderson has strengthened my commitment to working as a plaintiffs’-side lawyer. Not only is the firm’s work interesting and engaging; it also serves an important role in building the fairer society that I desire to see,” she said. “I have found my work exciting and stimulating, and I am proud to have had a positive impact on the clients I’ve served and the broader world around me.”

Oosterhout also cited 1L courses and Penn Carey Law professors like “Administrative Law” with Coglianese, “Civil Procedure” with Saul A. Fox Distinguished Professor of Business Law Jill E. Fisch, and “Legal Practice Skills” with Senior Lecturer Karen U. Lindell as fundamental to her success at Murphy Anderson. Which in turn has influenced her future pursuits at the Law School.

“My experience at the firm has deepened my interest in litigation; to that end, I plan to participate in one or more legal clinics over my next two years at Penn,” Oosterhout said. “I hope that I can apply the skills I’ve gained at Murphy Anderson in my future clinical work, while strengthening and expanding those skills in the process.”

Advocating for Union Workers

At age 19, George Porter C’19, L’26 first experienced union labor working at a concession stand at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland, organized under UNITE HERE Local 7, which represents hotel, gaming, and food service workers throughout the state.

“I was pretty keen on participating in the union, even though it was just a summer job, so I went to a labor-management meeting one day,” said Porter, who grew up in central Pennsylvania and Baltimore. “There was a UNITE HERE representative there who was so unbelievably good at her job. She really made the management look like a bunch of fools, which they were, but she wasn’t rude in doing so. Ever since, I’ve wanted to work for a union staff.”

After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania with a political science degree in 2019, Porter worked as a paralegal at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Antitrust Division in Washington, D.C, where he was assigned to merger and civil conduct investigations in the healthcare, insurance, and consumer products industries.

George Porter C’19, L’26“After I had been a steward in my union at the Department of Justice for a while, I started representing my coworkers in disciplinary and grievance matters,” he said. “I really enjoyed it, and I found that I did my best work when I was advocating for someone else.”

The experience as a shop steward in AFSCME Local 3719 led Porter to pursuit law school and ultimately a legal career supporting unions. As a Peggy Browning Fellow this summer, Porter worked with Sheet Metal Workers Union (SMART) Local #19 in Philadelphia.

“Something that surprised me this summer was how dynamic Local 19 is,” he said. “I think a lot of people think unions, especially construction trades unions, are these lumbering dinosaurs. But Local 19 is constantly organizing and constantly trying to find ways to stay competitive.”

Porter cites the union’s market recovery fund as one example, where Local 19 sets aside a portion of members’ wages to subsidize signatory contractors’ bids on large jobs. That way, any signatory contractors who pay high wages can compete on cost with non-union contractors who pay low wages, all with approval as voted on by Local 19 members.

But Porter’s favorite part of the summer was the opportunity to negotiate the new collective bargaining agreements for sign makers, which make up a small portion of Local 19 members. These workers make and install, for example, large jumbotrons at sports stadiums or the illuminated letters on skyscrapers.

“They’ve historically made a lot less money than the other sheet metal workers. We were able to get them some of the biggest raises in their history,” he said. “The negotiations were really, really tense, and we came very close to striking. It was kind of thrilling. It’s important to remember that, as complex as labor law is, it all boils down to the fact that you can withhold your labor if the employer doesn’t give you what you deserve.”

