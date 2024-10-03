Dean Sophia Lee speaking to alumni on “Toward Tomorrow” tour in Washington, D.C.

Dean Sophia Z. Lee celebrated her first year at the helm of Penn Cary Law by engaging with the alumni community as part of the “Toward Tomorrow” tour.

During her first year as Dean and Bernard G. Segal Professor of Law, Sophia Z. Lee visited nine cities and two countries, meeting with alumni. The “Toward Tomorrow” tour kicked off in January 2024 at Carnegie Hall in New York and concluded in London on July 11 at the Royal Academy of Arts.

Along the way, Lee met with University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School graduates in Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, and Boston. The events, which included breakfast meetings as well as cocktail receptions, offered a unique opportunity for alumni from all over the world to speak with Lee one-on-one and hear about her vision for the future.

Nick Hall L’18, a former student of Lee’s, introduced her to the audience in Washington, D.C., expressing excitement for the next era of the Law School and confidence in her leadership.

“Dean Lee’s stewardship grounds the Penn Carey Law community in the historical context of the present to inspire us all toward a better tomorrow,” he said. “We’re in excellent hands.”

The intimacy and wide reach of the “Toward Tomorrow” tour also enabled alumni to provide input on the direction of the Law School, which is helping to guide Lee’s priorities. Principal among them is the importance of a collegial community, which remains a defining feature of Penn Carey Law.

In her opening remarks to alumni, Dean Lee emphasized her commitment to fostering the camaraderie and sense of belonging that have long defined the Law School and nurturing a lifelong ethos of service, leadership, and community building.

“It has been wonderful to get to know our exceptional alumni and to share our mutual enthusiasm for the Law School,” Lee said of the tour. “Our graduates are remarkably impressive, and I am consistently inspired by their passion and commitment to Penn Carey Law. They are the heart of Penn Carey Law, and I look forward to all we will accomplish—together—in the months and years to come.”

If you were unable to make it to one of the “Toward Tomorrow” tour stops, the Law School regularly hosts alumni events around the world.

Check out the alumni calendar for upcoming events in your area.