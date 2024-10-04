Pennsylvania’s AI Advisory Committee

Cary Coglianese, Edward B. Shils Professor of Law and Professor of Political Science

Prof. Cary Coglianese has been appointed to the Advisory Committee on AI by the Pennsylvania Joint State Government Commission.

Cary Coglianese, the Edward B. Shils Professor of Law and Political Science at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, has been appointed to the Advisory Committee on Artificial Intelligence by the Pennsylvania Joint State Government Commission. The committee, established to explore the impact and potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in Pennsylvania, comprises experts from academia, industry, and government.

The committee, created by House Resolution 170 and adopted on July 3, 2024, is tasked with delivering a comprehensive report on the impact of AI in Pennsylvania by January 2026. This report will investigate the transformative potential of AI across various sectors, such as industries, labor markets, education, transportation, and regulatory frameworks. In addition, the report will provide recommendations on how Pennsylvania can capitalize on AI advancements while addressing ethical, economic, academic, and societal risks.

Coglianese’s appointment to the committee underscores his expertise at the intersection of law, technology, and public policy. He has led research and informed a wide range of policymakers on how emerging technologies like AI can be effectively regulated to promote transparency, fairness, and accountability while still delivering benefits from innovation. His interdisciplinary background and focus on ensuring that AI benefits society while mitigating risks make him a key voice in tackling some of today’s most consequential regulatory challenges.

With AI poised to reshape industries and governance, Coglianese’s insights and extensive research on AI offer guidance on developing thoughtful, balanced policies that allow for productive innovation while also suitably addressing important public concerns.

For access to his scholarship on AI, visit his research website.

For more details on the advisory committee’s scope and mandate, visit HR170.