Welcome, New Faculty!

The Law School welcomes experts in policing, legal practice skills, the intersection of law and technology, criminology, and more.

The University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School is pleased to welcome seven scholars, teachers, and lawyers to our distinguished faculty. Each brings a wealth of scholarly and experiential expertise and embody a range of diverse perspectives and methodologies in their teaching and research.

Anjelica Hendricks, Assistant Professor of Law

Anjelica Hendricks, Assistant Professor of LawAnjelica Hendricks researches and writes in the fields of policing, criminal law, and criminal procedure. Her academic work draws on her experiences as a Senior Policy Analyst for Philadelphia’s Police Advisory Commission (PAC), where she worked to identify systemic barriers to police accountability, and as a Philadelphia Public Defender, where she represented indigent clients in criminal proceedings. Hendricks also serves as the President of the Board of Directors for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Greater Philadelphia Chapter.

She is a past postdoctoral fellow at the Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice.

Hendricks received a BA in Political Science & Philosophy from James Madison University, and her JD from Washington and Lee University School of Law.

Benjamin Sirolly L’13, Senior Lecturer, Legal Practice Skills

Benjamin Sirolly L’13, Senior LecturerBenjamin Sirolly L’13 draws on over a decade of experience in private practice and government service to teach Legal Practice Skills.

Sirolly began his legal career as a patent litigator at Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP. He then clerked for the Honorable Kara Farnandez Stoll on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. After clerking, he joined MoloLamken LLP, where he litigated complex, high-stakes disputes at trial and on appeal. He then served as a Deputy Attorney General in the Bureau of Consumer Protection at the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General.

Sirolly previously taught high school science in North Carolina and Philadelphia as well as Patent Appellate Practice at the George Washington University Law School. He has a JD from Penn Carey Law, magna cum laude, and degrees in Physics and Political Science from Bucknell University.

Fellows

Gerald Adams L’22, Sharswood Fellow

Gerald Adams L'22, Sharswood FellowThe scholarship of Gerald Adams L’22 focuses on institutions and private interactions at the intersection of law and technology. Before joining Penn Carey Law, he was an advisor on domestic and international regulatory matters for SpaceX in Washington, D.C., focusing on deployment of the Starlink satellite internet constellation across the globe.

At the Law School, Adams was a Levy Scholar and received the Herbert F. Schwartz Award for distinguished achievement in law and technology. He was editor-in-chief of the Journal of Law & Innovation and served as a research assistant to Christopher Yoo, Imasogie Professor in Law and Technology at Penn Carey Law, and Prof. Kevin Werbach of the Wharton School.

While at the Center for Technology, Innovation & Competition (CTIC), Adams focused on congestion pricing in spectrum markets and policy recommendations for licensing decisions. At Wharton, he focused on state and federal blockchain regulation. Additionally, he was a research fellow for the Center for Quantum Networks, where he examined the competition dynamics of emerging networking architectures based on quantum communications.

Before attending law school, Adams was a patent engineer at Holland & Hart LLP and a research fellow at the Institute of Pure and Applied Mathematics focusing on matter systems for quantum computing. In addition to his law degree, Adams holds a BS from the University of Utah.

John (Jack) Boeglin, Sharswood Fellow

Jack Boeglin, Sharswood FellowJack Boeglin studies law and technology, regulatory federalism, and the federal courts. His current research focuses on the legal implications of the “alignment question”—how artificial intelligence systems can be trained to understand and act in accordance with human values and intentions.

Boeglin has published on the jurisprudential practices of the federal courts in the Yale Law Journal and the Virginia Law Review, on the practice of differential punishment in the criminal legal system in the Vanderbilt Law Review, and on the regulation of self-driving cars in the Yale Journal of Law & Technology.

Prior to joining Penn Carey Law, Boeglin worked as an appellate litigator and tech regulation practitioner at an international law firm in London, UK,, and Washington, D.C. He has served as a law clerk to Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor, as well as Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and the Honorable Guido Calabresi of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Boeglin earned his JD from Yale Law School and his BA from Brown University.

Lindsay Graef PhD’24, Quattrone Fellow

Lindsay Graef PhD'24, Quattrone FellowLindsay Graef PhD’24 studies pretrial justice and the courts, with an emphasis on understanding how legal actors and institutions shape the everyday administration of justice. She currently works with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office to study prosecutor-led reforms and the role of prosecutors in the criminal system.

Prior to joining the Quattrone Center, Graef worked with Harvard’s Government Performance Lab to support bail reform implementation in Harris County, TX, and as a case manager in a juvenile probation camp in Los Angeles, CA. She received her PhD in Criminology from the University of Pennsylvania and holds dual master’s degrees in Social Welfare and Public Policy from UCLA.

Ethan Lowens C’15, Quattrone Fellow

Ethan Lowens C'15, Quattrone FellowEthan Lowens C’15 studies criminal law, criminal procedure, criminal defense practice, and restorative justice. His research identifies and considers solutions to waste in the criminal legal system: ways in which policing, prosecution, adjudication, and punishment consume public resources and cause harm to criminal defendants and their families without providing measurable benefits to public safety or victims of crime. Lowens draws on his professional experience as a public defender at the Queens Defenders in New York City where he represented criminal defense clients at all stages from arraignment through trial. A quantitative analyst before transitioning to law, Lowen frequently incorporates data and empirical analyses in his scholarship. Lowens graduated cum laude from Harvard Law School and is proud to return to Penn where he received his BA summa cum laude.

Emma Rackstraw, Quattrone Fellow

Emma Rackstraw, Quattrone FellowEmma Rackstraw is an economist who studies the decision-making processes and incentive systems facing key decision-makers in the U.S. criminal justice system and labor market, as well as how those decisions interact with systemic inequities. She is particularly focused on policing practices and the criminal background check process for employment.

Rackstraw is passionate about connecting academic research to real-world policy impact. She previously led the Crime and Political Economy & Governance sectors at J-PAL North America at MIT, was an Associate Fellow at the Office of Evaluation Sciences, and was a Research Economist at the Council of Economic Advisers.

Rackstraw received her PhD from Harvard University and was a visiting PhD candidate at the Wharton School in 2022-23. She is a proud alumna of Wellesley College.

