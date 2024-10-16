Empowering Change Through Public Service

Juan Pablo Madrigal L’24, Independence Foundation Public Interest Law Fellow

Madrigal is working within the Employment Unit of Community Legal Services of Philadelphia as an Independence Foundation Public Interest Law Fellow to serve low-income clients residing in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhoods, ensuring that vulnerable workers, such as Latinx Philadelphians, are able to access and benefit from federal, state, and city workplace legal protections through inclusive, client-centered direct legal services, educational outreach, and systemic advocacy.