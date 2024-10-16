Empowering Change Through Public Service

Eight 2024 Penn Carey Law graduates received prestigious national public interest fellowships.
In addition to Skadden Fellows Allison Nasson L’24 and Mikaela Wolf-Sorokin L’24 and Equal Justice Works Fellows Laura Hannon L’24, SP2’24 and Brian Thomas L’24, four additional 2024 JD graduates secured prestigious national fellowships to continue their dedication to public service.
Holly Jones L’24, AARP Foundation Litigation Fellow
Jones is an AARP Foundation Litigation Fellow, advocating for systemic change to reduce senior poverty and advance the legal rights of people 50 and older.
Devontae W. Torriente L’24, National Police Accountability Project Vital Projects Fund Legal Fellow
Torriente is a National Police Accountability Project (NPAP) Vital Projects Fund Legal Fellow to support NPAP’s federal litigation and amicus efforts and policy work across the country. His fellowship will focus on holding law enforcement, corrections officers, and private carceral contractors accountable for their abusive and illegal practices.
Juan Pablo Madrigal L’24, Independence Foundation Public Interest Law Fellow
Madrigal is working within the Employment Unit of Community Legal Services of Philadelphia as an Independence Foundation Public Interest Law Fellow to serve low-income clients residing in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhoods, ensuring that vulnerable workers, such as Latinx Philadelphians, are able to access and benefit from federal, state, and city workplace legal protections through inclusive, client-centered direct legal services, educational outreach, and systemic advocacy.
Emily Gabos L’24, National Women’s Law Center Litigation Fellow
Gabos is a Litigation Fellow at the National Women’s Law Center in the Reproductive Rights and Health Litigation group. Sponsored by the Georgetown Women’s Law and Public Policy Fellowship Program, Emily will bring litigation to expand reproductive healthcare access while promoting health equity for marginalized communities.
