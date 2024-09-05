Welcome, JD Class of 2027!

1L Dinner at the National Constitution Center

Orientation week included Pro Bono Day, a Phillies game, and the annual welcome dinner at the National Constitution Center.

The University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School has welcomed the JD Class of 2027, comprised of 251 students from 33 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, and countries across the globe, including Canada, China, and South Korea.

Randi Garnick C’87, L’90, Assistant Dean for JD Admissions, welcomed the class during Orientation.

Pro Bono Day 2024“Without any doubt, you are going to get a world class legal education here,” Garnick said. “You will study among the best faculty and among some of the brightest and most interesting and talented students. And you are going to get that education in a community where faculty and staff are accessible, supportive, and amazingly receptive and responsive to your interests and goals.”

Penn Carey Law received over 6,400 applicants for the Class of 2027, with only 10% admitted.

JD Class of 2027 Profile

Within the Class of 2027, 59 majors are represented, with 24% coming from STEM backgrounds. Nearly three-quarters of the class completed college one or more years ago, and seven percent hold advanced degrees. The average age of the class is 24.

This year’s JD student body represents 119 undergraduate institutions, with 72 students as the sole representative of their school.

Among this year’s class are analysts of many types—data, healthcare, sports, financial, research, project, and legal—as well as Fulbright scholars, filmmakers, EMTs, musicians, DJs, crisis counselors, and hotline and prison education volunteers. Common hobbies among this year’s class include chess, crossword puzzles, and triathlons, and among our 1Ls are an aquatic landscaper, a disco roller-skater, a Team USA ice dancer, and a beekeeper.

Orientation Activities

National Constitution CenterOrientation week for the Class of 2027 included an introduction to the Law School’s staunch commitment to public service at Pro Bono Day, a Phillies game (a come-from-behind, extra-innings win over the Astros!), and the annual welcome dinner at the National Constitution Center.

In her welcome address to incoming 1Ls, Dean and Bernard G. Segal Professor of Law Sophia Z. Lee highlighted the Law School’s pioneering interdisciplinary focus and commitment to collegiality and constructive debate.

“I could not be more thrilled to see your Penn Carey Law journeys unfold, knowing that this is a place where you will not only be taught to think like a lawyer but also be prepared to be innovative, impactful, and collegial leaders in your careers and communities,” Lee said.

Learn more about the Penn Carey Law JD program and how to apply.