Administrative Conference of the United States Senior Fellow

PCL Engraving outside of Golkin Hall

Prof. Kate Shaw, who has been an ACUS member for years, has been appointed as one of seven new ACUS Senior Fellows.

University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School Professor of Law Kate Shaw has been appointed as a Senior Fellow of the Administrative Conference of the United States (ACUS).

“As a teacher and a scholar, I’ve benefited enormously from ACUS’s important work, and I look forward to helping advance its mission of improving administrative procedure for the American public,” said Shaw.

Kate Shaw, Professor of LawACUS is an independent, non-partisan federal agency within the executive branch dedicated to improving administrative law and federal regulatory processes. It conducts applied research, and provides expert recommendations and other advice, to improve federal agency procedures. Its membership is composed of senior federal officials, academics, and other experts from the private sector.

Shaw is a constitutional law scholar who has also taught courses in administrative law and legislation as well as a seminar on the Supreme Court. Her academic work focuses on executive power, the law of democracy, the Supreme Court, and reproductive rights and justice. She joined Penn Carey Law as a fulltime faculty member in January 2024 from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, where she was also Co-Director of the Floersheimer Center for Constitutional Democracy. Shaw was elected to the American Law Institute in July.

Shaw’s scholarly work has appeared in the Harvard Law Review, Columbia Law Review, Georgetown Law Journal, Cornell Law Review, Michigan Law Review, and Texas Law Review, among other places, and her popular writing is published in The New York Times, The Atlantic, Time, The Washington Post, and Slate.

She previously worked in the Obama White House Counsel’s Office and served as a law clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens and the Honorable Richard Posner of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

Since 1968, ACUS has issued hundreds of recommendations, published reports and reference guides, and organized forums to improve the efficiency, adequacy, and fairness of administrative processes such as rulemaking and adjudication. Many have resulted in reforms by federal agencies, the President, Congress, and the Judicial Conference of the United States.

Learn more about our outstanding faculty at Penn Carey Law.