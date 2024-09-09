One Decade and Over 200 Alumni Later

A group picture of ML Staff and alumni

Penn Carey Law’s Master in Law (ML) program celebrated its 10th anniversary this past spring.

From The Journal:

In January 2014, the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School launched a groundbreaking program: the Master in Law (ML) degree, the Law School’s first degree designed for those working outside the legal profession and one of few new degrees introduced in over a century.

The ML program’s early inspiration was rooted in a desire to better prepare those in the highly regulated field of medicine; before long, the ML’s potential to have a broader impact on a multitude of disciplines became clear.

Former Law School Dean Ted Ruger helped the ML program in many ways during its early days by helping design the curriculum and teaching several courses. Ruger noted “the law belongs to everyone — not just to those who plan careers as attorneys.”

“Our ML candidates are brilliant individuals who enrich Penn Carey Law’s collaborative, collegial community with their diverse perspectives and deep expertise,” said Sophia Z. Lee, Dean and Bernard G. Segal Professor of Law. “The Penn Carey Law ML degree allows these accomplished professionals to immerse themselves in rigorous study of the law and build the legal knowledge necessary to advance their professional and academic goals.”

