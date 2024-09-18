 Skip to main content
Support the Law School
Consumer Information
(ABA Required Disclosures)
Support the Law School Consumer Information
(ABA Required Disclosures)
Home Library»Biddle Fall Fest - Sept 30 & Oct 1

Biddle Fall Fest - Sept 30 & Oct 1

September 18, 2024

Fall Fest
Fall Fest

We are excited to be hosting Fall Fest - 2 days of lightning talks, pizza, candy, crafts, contests, and PRIZES! Join us Sept 30th or Oct 1st from 11:30-1PM. Read on to learn more!

 

Biddle Fall Fest

Monday, Sept. 30  and Tuesday, Oct. 1

11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

We are excited to be hosting Fall Fest - 2 days of lightning talks, pizza, candy, crafts, contests, and PRIZES! We are running the same activities each day of fall fest - come to one or both days! Just make sure to turn in your activity card to get your raffle tickets by 2:00 PM on October 1.

Fall Fest is designed for new students to learn about popular library resources, but all are welcome. If you missed last year’s event or want a refresher, please join us!

Visit Stations to Earn Raffle Tickets

Get an activity card and earn stamps for EACH station you visit. The more stamps you earn, the more chances you have to win a prize! Turn in your activity card at the prize table and get your raffle tickets - save your ticket stubs and take a photo of your ticket numbers!

Visit all 5 stations to win a library bag or mug - your choice! Goat Stamp

  • Scanner Tutorial
  • Course Reserves (Online & at Biddle)
  • Reserve a Study Room
  • Navigating the Biddle Website
  • Study Aids for Success (T253)

Prize Baskets

Stress Relief 

Goat coloring book and markers, Dogs Against Anxiety cards, calming teas, fidget toy, and Loop quiet 2 earplugs

Student Survival

Noise cancelling headphones, blue light glasses, portable battery charger, EmergenC Hydration+, and PCL water bottle

PCL Swag

Show your school spirit with these Penn Carey Law items
Tote bag, water bottle, goat bucket hat, notebook, and goat plush

Philly Jawn

Philadelphia themed items
pretzel scented candle, glass, dish cloth, tote, and notebook

The G.O.A.T.

Philly Goat project magnets, stickers, and postcard book, Plush goat, goat glass, and goat socks

Contests

Don’t Worry. Be Crafty! Buttons

Pumpkin Decorating

Get creative and take home a personalized miniature pumpkin.

Make your own Button

Use one of our designs or create your own!