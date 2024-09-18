Biddle Fall Fest - Sept 30 & Oct 1

We are excited to be hosting Fall Fest - 2 days of lightning talks, pizza, candy, crafts, contests, and PRIZES! Join us Sept 30th or Oct 1st from 11:30-1PM. Read on to learn more!
Biddle Fall Fest
Monday, Sept. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 1
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
We are excited to be hosting Fall Fest - 2 days of lightning talks, pizza, candy, crafts, contests, and PRIZES! We are running the same activities each day of fall fest - come to one or both days! Just make sure to turn in your activity card to get your raffle tickets by 2:00 PM on October 1.
Fall Fest is designed for new students to learn about popular library resources, but all are welcome. If you missed last year’s event or want a refresher, please join us!
Visit Stations to Earn Raffle Tickets
Get an activity card and earn stamps for EACH station you visit. The more stamps you earn, the more chances you have to win a prize! Turn in your activity card at the prize table and get your raffle tickets - save your ticket stubs and take a photo of your ticket numbers!
Visit all 5 stations to win a library bag or mug - your choice!
- Scanner Tutorial
- Course Reserves (Online & at Biddle)
- Reserve a Study Room
- Navigating the Biddle Website
- Study Aids for Success (T253)
Prize Baskets
Stress Relief
Goat coloring book and markers, Dogs Against Anxiety cards, calming teas, fidget toy, and Loop quiet 2 earplugs
Student Survival
Noise cancelling headphones, blue light glasses, portable battery charger, EmergenC Hydration+, and PCL water bottle
PCL Swag
Show your school spirit with these Penn Carey Law items
Tote bag, water bottle, goat bucket hat, notebook, and goat plush
Philly Jawn
Philadelphia themed items
pretzel scented candle, glass, dish cloth, tote, and notebook
The G.O.A.T.
Philly Goat project magnets, stickers, and postcard book, Plush goat, goat glass, and goat socks
Contests
Don’t Worry. Be Crafty!
Pumpkin Decorating
Get creative and take home a personalized miniature pumpkin.
Make your own Button
Use one of our designs or create your own!