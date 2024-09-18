Biddle Fall Fest - Sept 30 & Oct 1

Fall Fest

We are excited to be hosting Fall Fest - 2 days of lightning talks, pizza, candy, crafts, contests, and PRIZES! Join us Sept 30th or Oct 1st from 11:30-1PM. Read on to learn more!

Biddle Fall Fest

Monday, Sept. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 1

11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

We are excited to be hosting Fall Fest - 2 days of lightning talks, pizza, candy, crafts, contests, and PRIZES! We are running the same activities each day of fall fest - come to one or both days! Just make sure to turn in your activity card to get your raffle tickets by 2:00 PM on October 1.





Fall Fest is designed for new students to learn about popular library resources, but all are welcome. If you missed last year’s event or want a refresher, please join us!

Visit Stations to Earn Raffle Tickets

Get an activity card and earn stamps for EACH station you visit. The more stamps you earn, the more chances you have to win a prize! Turn in your activity card at the prize table and get your raffle tickets - save your ticket stubs and take a photo of your ticket numbers!

Visit all 5 stations to win a library bag or mug - your choice!

Scanner Tutorial

Course Reserves (Online & at Biddle)

Reserve a Study Room

Navigating the Biddle Website

Study Aids for Success (T253)

Prize Baskets

Stress Relief

Goat coloring book and markers, Dogs Against Anxiety cards, calming teas, fidget toy, and Loop quiet 2 earplugs

Student Survival

Noise cancelling headphones, blue light glasses, portable battery charger, EmergenC Hydration+, and PCL water bottle

PCL Swag

Show your school spirit with these Penn Carey Law items

Tote bag, water bottle, goat bucket hat, notebook, and goat plush

Philly Jawn



Philadelphia themed items

pretzel scented candle, glass, dish cloth, tote, and notebook

The G.O.A.T.

Philly Goat project magnets, stickers, and postcard book, Plush goat, goat glass, and goat socks

Contests

Find the Biddle Gnome Each day during Biddle Fall Fest week, search the library for the Biddle Gnome. Find him; scan the QR Code; complete the form. Earn a digital raffle ticket for each day. Clues to the Gnome’s Daily Location Monday: Checking out the print study aids collection

Tuesday: Enjoying the view of the city skyline

Wednesday: Browsing biographies of lawyers and judges

Thursday: Researching Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the law Prize: Penn Carey Law Swag Photo Contest Have a favorite spot in Biddle Library? Show us your study setup OR just show off your photography skills! Take a photo in Biddle and submit the photo by Oct 3. Prize: Penn Carey Law Swag There are TWO ways to submit. First, via Instagram: Follow the Biddle Library Instagram Page Take an amazing photo in Biddle Library Post the photo and include @biddlelibrary DM us the photo Not on social media? You can still compete! Submit your photo online.



Note: We may repost your photo in library communications. Archives Caption Contest Did you know? The Penn Carey Law Yearbook, The Report, is digitized and available for online browsing thanks to the Penn Carey Law Archives.



The photograph above is from the 1993 Penn Carey Law yearbook Write a caption for the yearbook photo. Humor encouraged, but please keep it clean! Submit your caption by Oct 3. Submit your Caption! Prize: Penn Carey Law Swag

Don’t Worry. Be Crafty!

Pumpkin Decorating

Get creative and take home a personalized miniature pumpkin.

Make your own Button

Use one of our designs or create your own!