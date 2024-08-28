2024 Del Duca Award Recipient

Laura Hinnenkamp L’24

Laura Hinnenkamp L’24 has been selected to receive the Professor Louis Del Duca Memorial Award from the Pennsylvania Bar Association (PBA) Business Law Section.

“It is an honor to receive the 2024 Professor Louis Del Duca Memorial Award from the Pennsylvania Bar Association,” Hinnenkamp said. “I am looking forward to practicing in corporate and business transactions in Philadelphia and to applying the knowledge and skills I have learned at Penn Carey Law.”

The award honors the memory of Louis Del Duca, who taught on the faculty of Penn State’s Dickinson School of Law for over 50 years. Del Duca was a prominent commercial and comparative law scholar and a member of the American Law Institute and the U.S. Secretary of State’s Committee on International Trade Law. He also served as president of the International Academy of Commercial and Consumer Law and was the United States’ collaborator to the Rome International Institute for the Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT).

The Del Duca Memorial Award was inaugurated in 2019 to honor law students from Pennsylvania’s ABA-accredited law schools who excel academically, especially in courses related to business law, and who intend to practice law in Pennsylvania. Award-winners receive free one-year membership in the PBA and the Business Law Section beyond the year of free membership extended by the PBA to all new graduates and are encouraged to become active Section members and leaders.

Hinnenkamp is among the class of the Toll Public Interest Center’s Annual Pro Bono Recognition, receiving a 2024 Distinguished Pro Bono Service Award.

“I am grateful for the support and guidance that the faculty and staff has provided me throughout my time in various business law courses and experiential opportunities. Congratulations to my fellow nominees and graduates!”

