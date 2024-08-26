Intersection of College Athletics and the Law

Penn Campus

Elise Zappia L’25, WG’25 returned to her alma mater, UCLA, this summer to work in the school’s athletics department.

Elise Zappia L’25, WG’25 hails from Huntington Beach, California and is focused on building a career in entertainment, sports, and media law, with an emphasis on private equity investment in sports. She is enrolled in the Francis J. and William Polk Carey JD/MBA program, which immerses students in an accelerated course of study, preparing them for careers at the intersection of law and business.

This summer, I had the incredible opportunity to work at UCLA Athletics. I was drawn to this role because I wanted to see how one of the best athletic departments in the country runs things, both from a business and legal standpoint. With UCLA leading the charge on Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy, and their transition to the Big Ten, it felt like a once in a lifetime chance to be involved at such a historic moment. On top of that, having competed as a beach volleyball athlete at UCLA and being a die-hard Bruin and John Wooden superfan, working on the administrative side after years as an athlete was a full circle moment for me.

Elise Zappia L'25, WG'25One realization from this summer was how similar working in an athletic department is to practicing law. Both fields require a deep understanding of rules and regulations and the ability to apply them strategically to benefit the university and its athletes. Risk management is a significant aspect as well, ensuring that coaches and players are fully aware of the NCAA bylaws. Many professionals at UCLA are law school graduates who transitioned from practicing law, so my time at Penn Carey Law prepared me to handle the challenges of working in a Power Five athletic department. The drive and discipline needed to succeed in Penn’s rigorous academic environment are exactly what is required to excel at UCLA Athletics.

After graduation, I plan to focus my legal career on private equity investment in sports. This is a relatively new and dynamic area, with increasing interest in investment in collegiate athletic programs. Gaining a deeper understanding of how an athletic department functions is invaluable knowledge that I can apply to client matters. Additionally, the experience I gained in navigating the complex and shifting landscape of NIL will be crucial to a successful legal practice in sports. As the rules continue to evolve, particularly with developments like the House v. NCAA settlement and its revenue-sharing model, this foundation will be essential in adapting to and managing these changes.

I’ve got to give a shoutout to Senior Lecturer Gayle Gowen’s Legal Practice Skills course and William A. Schnader Professor of Law David Hoffman’s Contracts class for preparing me to research, write, and think creatively—skills that were essential in my role at UCLA. Compliance often involves unprecedented issues, requiring significant time and effort to determine how best to present a case to the NCAA.

This summer, I spent a great deal of time delving into NCAA bylaws and reviewing NIL policy to assist the team in addressing complex questions, such as whether an Olympic athlete could maintain amateur status. The analytical and problem-solving skills I developed as a Penn Carey Law student were crucial in tackling these challenges.

This experience has reinforced my passion for sports law and equipped me with a valuable perspective that I am excited to apply as I develop my career, and I’m looking forward to building on this foundation. Go Bruins!

