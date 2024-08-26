International Crisis Negotiation

2024 Army War College negotiations in the Goat

Each spring, the U.S. Army War College holds an ISCNE at Penn Carey Law, designed to engage and educate law students in the process of crisis negotiation at the strategic level.

This past spring, the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, in partnership with the U.S. Army War College’s Center for Strategic Leadership (CSL), held its 6th annual International Strategic Crisis Negotiation Exercise (ISCNE).

Since 2019, Penn Carey Law has hosted an ISCNE, the unique experiential learning opportunity designed to engage and educate law students in the process of crisis negotiation at the strategic level—and one of its most unique aspects is that it isn’t designed solely for students interested in careers in national security or the government.

This year’s exercise was led by Colonel Mike Stinchfield, Exercise Director; Ed “Cliffy” Zukowski, Senior Controller; the Law School’s Theodore K. Warner Professor of Law and Professor of Real Estate Michael Knoll; former U.S. Army War College faculty member and Senior Lecturer in Law Colonel (Ret.) Paul McKenney; Ambassador (Ret.) and Senior Lecturer in Law Daniel Shields; and Lecturer in Law Aaron McKenney L’19, WG’19.

The 2024 ISCNE was observed by the U.S. Army War College Commandant, Major General David C. Hill, who addressed the group and then watched as teams presented their opening plenary remarks, along with Command Sergeant Major Charles W. Gregory, Jr. This was the first time that a Commandant observed a Penn Carey Law ISCNE.

“This course is a unique opportunity for law students to really get outside of their comfort zones and engage in practical negotiations about issues they don’t normally encounter,” said Aaron McKenney, who has been involved with the ISCNE at Penn Carey Law since its inception. “The learning that is demonstrated from the initial team planning sessions at the outset to the final negotiations is truly remarkable.”

The exercise required the course’s 74 students, organized into nine teams, each representing a different nation, to resolve a challenging international dispute in the South China Sea with diplomatic, informational, military, legal, and economic factors at play. Throughout the exercise, students were supported by 21 volunteer participants, comprised of 11 mentors, 4 faculty members, 4 teaching assistants, and 3 U.S. Army War College staff members.

“The Penn Carey Law exercise is unique among the exercises we conduct across the country due to the incredibly talented students and faculty. It’s an experience I look forward to every year,” said Colonel Stinchfield.

As experienced attorneys, State Department professionals, and retired military officers, team mentors play an especially important role in the exercise, providing vital insights to students in the course in areas such as leadership, organization, strategy, and team dynamics. The mentorship often continues well beyond the course and is greatly appreciated by the students.

“Through this special partnership between Penn Carey Law and the Army War College, learning occurs on both ends,” said Aaron McKenney. “The Law School gains from a new offering for students to take a robust course in negotiations and experiential learning and the War College benefits by fulfilling a tenant of its mission to engage in the community and build civil-military partnerships.”

