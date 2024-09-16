Equipment that helps you study? We’ve got you!

standing desk

Be more productive by being more comfortable. Our equipment lending program includes an assortment of book stands, laptop stands, and standing desks.

Planning a long study session in the library? Of course you are - you’re a law student!

Be more productive by being more comfortable. Our equipment lending program includes an assortment of book stands, laptop stands, and standing desks.

Forgot your charger? No worries! We have chargers for a variety of phones and laptops. We also have puzzles and coloring books for that much needed study break.

All equipment can be checked out at the library’s Circulation Desk.