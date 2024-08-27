Words of Wisdom for 1Ls

Recent Penn Carey Law graduates offer advice to our incoming 1Ls as they begin their law school journeys.

Transcript:

Andrew Bookbinder L’24:

I think I would tell my 1L self to embrace living in Philly even more than I did. I’ve loved being in the city. I’m really sad that I’m leaving after graduation, and I’ve told myself that it’s not good-bye; it’s see you later, because I think I’m going to really miss this town when we’re gone.

I would tell my 1L self to continue working hard, but worry less and enjoy more. Savor the good moments because there are many with wonderful people, and law school goes by very quickly. It’ll be done before you know it.

Paul-Angelo Dell’Isola L’24:

Make friends and focus on doing what you’ve been told to do, not getting ahead of yourself and trusting that people will reach out in due course and guide you through the process.

Joseph Stuever GEd’22, L’24:

I would tell myself that it’s all going to work out, that there might be twists and turns along the way, and a lot of decision-making and some changes, but that it’ll all work out in the end.

Vinila Varghese L’24, G’24:

What I would say to my 1L self is to truly enjoy your time here at law school. You will always have time to study, but you should really, really focus on creating relationships with your peers and your friends. Those are memories that you’ll remember for the rest of your lives, not any final.

Stop to take a moment to recognize the privilege and the beauty of the space that you’re in, and try to just soak it all in, because it’s fleeting, and it’s almost over, but it was a really awesome, awesome experience.

