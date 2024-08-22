Christopher Yoo

CTIC will collaborate with the Center for Trustworthy AI (CTAI) at Seoul National University and lead a sub-initiative focused on autonomous vehicles, healthcare, and criminal justice.

The Center for Technology, Innovation & Competition (CTIC) will be the U.S. collaborator with the Center for Trustworthy AI (CTAI) at Seoul National University on a major design initiative focused on establishing workable AI standards.

Through a 2022 grant from the National Research Foundation of Korea, CTAI is directing a major initiative, Context-Driven Design of Trustworthy AI Standards, that explores practical and actionable standards that can be converted into quantifiable metrics for implementation in real-world AI applications. CTIC will lead a sub-initiative focused initially on principles of AI standardization across three domains: autonomous vehicles, healthcare, criminal justice.

The CTIC cohort is led by Christopher Yoo, Imasogie Professor in Law & Technology; Professor of Communication, Professor of Computer and Information Science, and CTIC’s founding director.

“This collaboration will bring together Korean and U.S. scholars in a truly momentous project that has implications for AI governance and standards adoption by nations around the globe,” said Yoo.

For more information on this pathbreaking project, read the full press release.