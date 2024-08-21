Combining Public Service and Litigation

Golkin

This summer, Leo Model Fellow Jessi Lonsway L’26 worked with the Philadelphia Regional Solicitor’s Office, a vital component of the U.S. Department of Labor.

Jessi Lonsway L’26 is a first-generation student from Michigan, aiming for a career in litigation, with a primary interest in government work.

This summer I had the privilege of interning with the Philadelphia Regional Solicitor’s Office, a vital component of the U.S. Department of Labor. The Solicitor’s Office provides legal advice and representation to various Department of Labor agencies, including the Mine Safety and Health Administration, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and the Employee Benefits Security Administration.

Jessi Lonsway L’26As I am primarily interested in litigation and government work, this experience provided an opportunity to explore what that would look like at the trial level. Additionally, I was particularly drawn to SOL because I spent many years working in the food industry prior to law school. I was lucky to be a recipient of the 2024 Leo Model Foundation Government and Public Affairs Initiative Summer Fellowship to fund this experience.

My assignments included analyzing retaliation claims under the OSH Act and recommending further investigation to OSHA where appropriate, preparing discovery documents, and giving presentations to agency clients. I also analyzed the merits of OSHA and MSHA citations, as well as wrote a summary decision brief to be filed in administrative court. My 1L experience was instrumental in preparing me to tackle these assignments. In particular, Administrative Law and Civil Procedure provided a solid foundation in understanding the intricacies of federal regulations and the federal judicial system. Administrative Law was also particularly useful as I navigated cases involving regulations and citations. Finally, the research and writing skills I learned in Legal Practice Skills were indispensable throughout my internship.

Working alongside experienced attorneys in a government setting has reaffirmed my commitment to public service and litigation. I had the opportunity to observe and participate in various stages of litigation, from the investigatory stage to the initial case assessments to courtroom proceedings. This comprehensive exposure allowed me to understand the full scope of a litigator’s responsibilities in a government context. I am excited to apply what I have learned as I continue my studies and embark on a career dedicated to public service and litigation.

