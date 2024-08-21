Prestigious Israel Prize

Open gallery Prev » <picture class="lw_image"> <source type="image/webp" media="(max-width: 500px)" srcset="/live/image/gid/12/width/500/47224_golkin4.rev.1706400203.webp 1x, /live/image/scale/2x/gid/12/width/500/47224_golkin4.rev.1706400203.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/12/width/500/47224_golkin4.rev.1706400203.webp 3x"/> <source type="image/webp" media="(max-width: 800px)" srcset="/live/image/gid/12/width/800/47224_golkin4.rev.1706400203.webp 1x, /live/image/scale/2x/gid/12/width/800/47224_golkin4.rev.1706400203.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/12/width/800/47224_golkin4.rev.1706400203.webp 3x"/> <source type="image/webp" media="(min-width: 801px)" srcset="/live/image/gid/12/width/1000/47224_golkin4.rev.1706400203.webp 1x, /live/image/scale/2x/gid/12/width/1000/47224_golkin4.rev.1706400203.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/12/width/1000/47224_golkin4.rev.1706400203.webp 3x"/> <source type="image/jpeg" media="(max-width: 500px)" srcset="/live/image/gid/12/width/500/47224_golkin4.rev.1706400203.jpg 1x, /live/image/scale/2x/gid/12/width/500/47224_golkin4.rev.1706400203.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/12/width/500/47224_golkin4.rev.1706400203.jpg 3x"/> <source type="image/jpeg" media="(max-width: 800px)" srcset="/live/image/gid/12/width/800/47224_golkin4.rev.1706400203.jpg 1x, /live/image/scale/2x/gid/12/width/800/47224_golkin4.rev.1706400203.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/12/width/800/47224_golkin4.rev.1706400203.jpg 3x"/> <source type="image/jpeg" media="(min-width: 801px)" srcset="/live/image/gid/12/width/1000/47224_golkin4.rev.1706400203.jpg 1x, /live/image/scale/2x/gid/12/width/1000/47224_golkin4.rev.1706400203.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/12/width/1000/47224_golkin4.rev.1706400203.jpg 3x"/> <img src="/live/image/gid/12/width/1000/47224_golkin4.rev.1706400203.jpg" width="1000" height="667" alt="PCL Engraving outside of Golkin Hall" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/12/width/1000/47224_golkin4.rev.1706400203.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/12/width/1000/47224_golkin4.rev.1706400203.jpg 3x" data-max-w="3200" data-max-h="2134"/></picture> PCL Engraving outside of Golkin Hall <picture class="lw_image"> <source type="image/webp" media="(max-width: 500px)" srcset="/live/image/gid/16/width/500/44222_cochav.rev.1660914090.webp 1x, /live/image/scale/2x/gid/16/width/500/44222_cochav.rev.1660914090.webp 2x"/> <source type="image/webp" media="(max-width: 800px)" srcset="/live/image/gid/16/width/800/44222_cochav.rev.1660914090.webp 1x"/> <source type="image/webp" media="(min-width: 801px)" srcset="/live/image/gid/16/width/1000/44222_cochav.rev.1660914090.webp 1x"/> <source type="image/jpeg" media="(max-width: 500px)" srcset="/live/image/gid/16/width/500/44222_cochav.rev.1660914090.jpg 1x, /live/image/scale/2x/gid/16/width/500/44222_cochav.rev.1660914090.jpg 2x"/> <source type="image/jpeg" media="(max-width: 800px)" srcset="/live/image/gid/16/width/800/44222_cochav.rev.1660914090.jpg 1x"/> <source type="image/jpeg" media="(min-width: 801px)" srcset="/live/image/gid/16/width/1000/44222_cochav.rev.1660914090.jpg 1x"/> <img src="/live/image/gid/16/width/1000/44222_cochav.rev.1660914090.jpg" width="1000" height="999" alt="Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy LLM'13, SJD'19" data-max-w="1365" data-max-h="1364"/></picture> Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy LLM’13, SJD’19 Next »

The Israel Prize recognizes the work of Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy LLM’13, SJD’19 in raising awareness of gender-based violence related to Hamas’s October 7 attack.

By Jay Nathan

Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy LLM’13, SJD’19 was named the recipient of the Israel Prize for 2024 this spring, the most prestigious award in Israel, given to those who display excellence in their field or have contributed strongly to Israeli society and culture.

Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy LLM’13, SJD’19An expert on international law, human rights, and feminist theories, Elkayam-Levy is being honored in the field of Solidarity for her tireless work to raise awareness of gender-based violence committed by Hamas during the October 7 attacks on Israel. Following the attack, Elkayam-Levy established the “Civil Commission on October 7 Crimes by Hamas against Women and Children” to give voice to the victims and their families, establish an archive for the documentation of these crimes, and raise awareness and support for those affected both in Israel and throughout the world.

“I am humbled and grateful to receive the Israel Prize and wish to express my sincere gratitude to the award committee and the Minister of Education for bestowing upon me this esteemed honor,” said Elkayam-Levy. “I am deeply thankful for the opportunity to advocate for the rights of women, children, and families worldwide.”

Elkayam-Levy is a Sophie Davis post-doctoral fellow at the Leonard Davis Institute for International Relations at the Hebrew University, senior fellow at the Hartmann Institute and visiting professor at Reichman University. She holds an SJD and an LLM (with distinction honors) from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, which she joined as a Human Rights Scholar.

“As an LLM Human Rights Scholar, Cochav exhibited the enthusiasm and leadership that allowed her to gather support from students, faculty and staff to achieve a remarkable amount in a single year,” said Elise Luce Kraemer L’93, Assistant Dean of Graduate Programs. “Based on the passion and persistence she demonstrated throughout her academic journey at Penn Carey Law, I am not surprised to see that she has become an international human rights leader.”

At Penn Carey Law, Elkayam-Levy worked on advancing the rights of unaccompanied minors and raising awareness of the grave condition of unaccompanied minors crossing borders to the United States. She also led a project assisting undocumented migrants. She won the Toll Public Interest Center’s Award for Outstanding Pro Bono Leadership, the Exemplary Pro Bono Service Award, and the Public Service Award for leading several pro bono projects. She was also awarded the Philadelphia Bar Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in Human Rights.

