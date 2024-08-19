Navigating Global Commerce in Tokyo

Sterling Edgar L’26

Sterling Edgar L’ 26 spent this summer as a Global Legal Practice Fellow and Summer Legal Trainee at Anderson Mōri & Tomotsune (AMT) in Tokyo, Japan.

Sterling Edgar L’26 is a rising 2L from Manhattan, Kansas and graduate of Tufts University.

This summer, I had the incredible opportunity to work as a Global Legal Practice Fellow and Summer Legal Trainee at Anderson Mōri & Tomotsune (AMT) in Tokyo, Japan. AMT, one of Japan’s “Big Four” law firms, is full-service law firm renowned for its expertise in both domestic Japanese and international legal matters. My role primarily focused on cross-border transactions, particularly in the realm of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A), as well as in areas such as International Trade and Labor law, which are crucial to understanding the global economy.

One of the most exciting aspects of my role was drafting clauses for share-purchase agreements between companies. These could be specific indemnities, which protect buyers from unforeseen liabilities or losses arising from the seller’s pre-closing conduct, or intellectual property clauses which define and protect authorship rights associated with creative works. Each word in a clause had to be chosen carefully, as I learned to anticipate future scenarios that could affect clients.

It was a delicate balance of precision and foresight which required pouring over various other documents, often hundreds of pages long, to identify potential legal and business risks. It was like being a detective, sifting through information to uncover crucial insights that could get our clients the best deal. The fact that each matter involved different industries and often different countries added a layer of complexity and kept me on my toes.

For me, the internship was also the culmination of seven years of studying Japanese, which made it all the more rewarding to use my language skills in a professional context. Effective legal communication goes far beyond word-for-word translation or the black letter law. I discovered that certain contractual language that might seem unnecessary from an American legal perspective could be vital to a Japanese client, and that clauses prioritized by U.S. clients might not carry the same weight in other jurisdictions or cultural contexts. Understanding these differences in priorities, and how they shape the course of negotiations, is what gives attorneys at AMT a critical edge in this field.

Opening up a Wider World

While the work was substantive and engaging, I also had the opportunity to explore Tokyo during my free time. The vibrant city offers an endless array of experiences. I enjoyed eating a lot of excellent food, attending open-air festivals, participating in a meditation class, taking boat rides with colleagues, and even taking a trip to the island of Shikoku with a friend I’d made at Penn. I also attended a public trial at the Tokyo District Court, visited the Tokyo Bar Association, and spoke with attorneys considering pursuing LLM degrees at Penn or the United States.

My summer experience at AMT broadened my understanding of the types of roles an attorney can play and opened my eyes to the exciting possibilities in M&A and cross-border transactions. I am immensely grateful to the firm for fully funding this internship and for investing in my professional development by providing robust opportunities for hands-on training. The internship challenged me to apply the foundational skills I learned at Penn Carey Law in new and exciting ways, and the skills and networks I’ve gained this summer will support me in my future career.

Delving Deeper at Penn

My experience at AMT reinforced the value of the education I’ve received at Penn Carey Law. My Legal Practice Skills class proved invaluable, providing me with the foundational writing and analytical skills crucial for drafting clear, precise legal documents—and an understanding of how to best assist—and learn from—busy attorneys.

My International Law class deepened my exposure to the complex web of laws governing international trade and sanctions, which led me to seek out opportunities to assist an attorney working on such matters at AMT. This upcoming semester, I’m looking forward to taking Corporations, Property, and International Investment Law at Penn.

I’m eager to build on my practical experience at AMT and gain a more comprehensive understanding of the legal frameworks underlying global business transactions.

