Meet Heather Schumacher

What is your role at the library?

I am the Head of Archives & Special Collections here at the Biddle Law Library. Archives are the rebel children of the library world, as each collection and creator are different, with a unique history and varying needs. We are the home repository for the collections of Penn Carey Law, The American Law Institute, and the National Bankruptcy Archive. As department head, I work with my team to oversee all aspects of stewardship and access to these materials and serve as the primary liaison with our partners at ALI and NBA.

Past work experience

Previously, I served as archivist at the Weitzman School of Design’s Architectural Archives. In my eight years there, I worked to bring intellectual and physical control over that vast collection of architectural records, including those of Louis Kahn, Robert Venturi and Denise Scott Brown, and Lawrence Halprin. I also served as curator on several exhibitions, including most notably, the Pew-funded project, Minerva Parker Nichols: The Search for a Forgotten Architect. Prior to that I worked as Curator of Images at the Delaware Historical Society where I oversaw the photographic and AV collections and served as a lead historian on two WHYY projects focusing on Delaware history.

Interests

I have two daughters, Lena (10) and Hazel (6), who keep my husband Scott and me on our toes. I’m involved in local politics and grassroots organizing in Delaware County and throughout the state, with a focus on decarceration and abolition. In my free time, I enjoy reading, traveling, writing, hiking, and gardening. The highlight of my year though is getting to play the Grinch at our local public library’s holiday event.