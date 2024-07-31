Biddle Law Library Resources for Alumni

Biddle Law Library is an integral part of the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School academic experience. With 366,181 volumes of books, the Library and its dedicated staff also offer research support, educational programs, and a wide collection of digital materials. Many of these resources remain available to alumni after graduation, making them a significant resource for both professional and personal projects. No matter what alumni are working on, Biddle Law Library is committed to serving all members of the Penn Carey Law community.

Keep reading to learn more about the resources available to Law School graduates.





Visiting the Libraries

Alumni are welcome to visit all campus libraries — including the Biddle Law Library — on weekdays during general visitor hours. For access outside of general visiting hours, alumni can secure an Alumni PennCard, which will allow them to use the libraries whenever they are open.

Digital Databases

The Penn Libraries are pleased to provide all University alumni with free access to a suite of library-licensed e-resources for personal use anywhere in the world. Using their Alumni PennKey, graduates can log in to databases including Adam Matthew, Gale, EBSCOhost and JSTOR, among others. The HeinOnline Law Journal Collection is also available to all law graduates. If visiting the libraries on campus, alumni will have additional access to nearly all of the Library’s subscription electronic resources while within library buildings.

Archival Access

One of the most unique and exciting resources for alumni is full access to the Biddle Law Library Archives and Special Collections, which preserves, promotes, and provides access to the papers and records of two major legal organizations: The American Law Institute (ALI) and the National Bankruptcy Archives. Since 1994, the Law School has been the only location for all archival materials from ALI. Containing over 800 cubic feet of material, the collection documents the administration, organization and work of the Institute, from early projects like the restatement of basic legal subjects to a collaboration developing and monitoring the Uniform Commercial Code.

Meanwhile, the Biddle Law Library and the American College of Bankruptcy established the National Bankruptcy Archives (NBA) in 2000. This collection is a national repository of materials relating to the history of debtor-creditor relations, bankruptcy, and the reorganization of debt. In addition to personal papers and official documents, the Archive contains over 120 oral history videos with first-person narrative accounts from well-known figures in the history of U.S. bankruptcy law. An oral history featuring Senator Elizabeth Warren will be made available soon.

The Department also cares for a collection of rare books, manuscripts, and archives from the Law School. Most recently, the Archives digitized and indexed the collection of Penn Carey Law yearbooks and made them available online. Alumni can search for names of students, faculty, or student groups from as far back as 1907 all the way through 2014.

Biddle also houses a range of physical materials in its collection including memorabilia, pamphlets, papers, and student coursework that can be viewed by appointment. Many of the materials were donated by alumni and faculty and are significant to the Law School’s history.

The Archives Department is located on the fourth floor of the library open to the public for research Tuesday-Friday from 10am-4pm. To schedule an appointment or for questions about the Archive’s holdings, please contact biddlearchives@law.upenn.edu. You can also access the Law Library’s finding aid site to explore the archives and search collections.