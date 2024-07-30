Welcome, LLM Class of 2025!

Dean Sophia Lee and incoming LLM students

Penn Carey Law’s newest LLM class is comprised of a talented and diverse group of lawyers from 33 countries, regions, and territories.

This week, the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School is welcoming over 130 bright and exceedingly accomplished lawyers from 33 countries, regions, and territories, who together make up the impressive LLM Class of 2025.

The newest cohort also includes three SJD candidates—all Penn Carey Law LLM alumni.

“We are delighted to welcome 136 talented foreign trained attorneys from 33 countries, regions, and territories—including our first LLM student from Bhutan,” said Assistant Dean, Graduate Programs Elise Luce Kraemer L’93. “They are a remarkably diverse group, including academics, government officials, and lawyers practicing in traditional areas such as criminal, corporate law, and human rights law, as well as experts in cutting edge areas such as AI, data protection, ESG, and Fintech law, with experience at law firms, multi-national corporations, government agencies, NGOs, and the judiciary.”

Fully trained as attorneys in their home countries, the incoming LLM class includes painters, runners, hikers, world travelers, dancers, gamers, tennis players, and musicians. Nearly every LLM class member speaks at least two languages, and many speak more.

“Penn Carey Law received over 1500 applications this year,” said Kraemer. “Our unique pre-term program, outstanding interdisciplinary academic offerings from world-class faculty, including the opportunity for the LLMs to enroll in the Wharton Business and Law certificate, has made our LLM very popular. Our wonderful alumni throughout the world have been excellent ambassadors for our school,” said Kraemer, “which I believe contributed to the increased enthusiasm and excitement for Penn Carey Law this year.”

Before beginning the fall term, the class will participate in an in-person summer pre-term program, which is designed to prepare them to engage fully with the Law School community, inside the classroom and beyond. The program introduces fundamental U.S. legal concepts and provides ample opportunities for social engagement with one another.

“Starting this week,” said Kraemer, “LLMs will take Foundations in U.S. Law, Legal Research, and Legal Writing, along with about 20 co-curricular programs, including speed networking, team building, a scavenger hunt, mindfulness classes, and professional development workshops.”

Among the social activities on this summer’s agenda include introducing students to hoagies and water ice—two of Philadelphia’s finest culinary treasures—and a pizza party in honor of all partners and family members who will provide invaluable support throughout this year.

“This month-long academic, professional and social onboarding supports LLMs success and allows them to seamlessly integrate into the Law School community in the fall,” Kraemer added.

Learn more about Penn Carey Law’s LLM & graduate programs.