In Pursuit of Justice

Victoria A. Joseph C’11, L’17 has prioritized building a practice that centers public service—including work on the historic prosecution of former police officers involved in George Floyd’s murder.

The Spring 2024 issue of The Journal, the alumni magazine of the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, features Victoria A. Joseph C’11, L’17, who shares her journey as an Associate at Hogan Lovells and her work as a Special Prosecutor in the George Floyd murder case.

Joseph was awarded the Howard Lesnick Pro Bono Award by the Law Alumni Society in 2023.

As a law student, Joseph focused on learning how to use her legal education to help others. Going straight into public service was not an option financially, so after one year of clerking for the Honorable Gregory M. Sleet (Ret.), U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Delaware, Joseph entered the private sector as an Associate at Hogan Lovells.

Victoria A. Joseph C’11 L’17“When I was in law school, [I knew that] helping people was definitely going to be a part of my journey. Then realities start to set in, and the loans become due,” Joseph said. “Along my path, a lot of people mentioned that helping people can take many forms. One of them is going into public interest. Another one is doing pro bono at a firm. Another one is giving money. There are different ways to serve others while also serving my own needs and goals.”

Hogan Lovells’s commitment to pro bono service appealed to Joseph. Throughout her four and a half years as an Associate, Joseph has led an active pro bono practice and, in turn, gained a reputation for being eager to take on pro bono matters. In one matter, Joseph and her team assisted a pro se plaintiff in a medical malpractice suit; in another matter, Joseph is assisting a client in housing court.

Across all her work, Joseph is driven by a desire to help clients defend their rights and improve their lives.

“I can’t just do things for the sake of doing them. I need to do them because I know that this will make a difference,” Joseph said. “I’m working on a housing matter now. If I can get this person better housing, I’ve already made the world a better place just by helping one person. I want to do that as often as I can.”

