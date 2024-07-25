Forward Together by Jacob Lawrence

As featured in The Journal, this Jacob Lawrence print portrays Harriet Tubman leading enslaved African Americans to freedom through the Underground Railroad.

The Spring 2024 issue of The Journal shares the story behind the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School’s acquisition of a screen print of Forward Together, Jacob Lawrence’s evocative painting depicting Harriet Tubman, traveling at night and following the North Star, guiding a group of enslaved African Americans on their perilous journey to freedom on the Underground Railroad.

Reggie Govan L’78 donated the piece to the Law School to honor his students for his successful year of teaching Legal Practice Skills. The print adorns a wall on the second floor of Silverman Hall and a placard accompanying the piece lists the students names.

“This extraordinary piece captures a powerful and persistent theme in Jacob Lawrence’s work: the quest for freedom and justice,” Sophia Z. Lee, Dean and Bernard G. Segal Professor of Law, told Penn Today. “It is an important reminder of law’s dual power to oppress and liberate, serving as both a caution and inspiration to the legal profession and to the generations of bright, passionate students who will pass it daily.”

From The Journal:

Following his service as the Chief Counsel of the Federal Aviation Administration during the Obama-Biden Administration, Reggie Govan L’78 was a Senior Lecturer in Legal Practice Skills during the 2019–2020 academic year. To honor the forty-one 1Ls comprising the class, whose grace and thirst for learning provided a firm foundation for a rewarding and successful teaching experience, Govan donated the notable artwork, Forward Together, to the Law School.

Forward Together depicts Harriet Tubman leading enslaved African Americans to freedom via the Underground Railroad. The artist, Jacob Lawrence, is a master of twentieth-century American Realism. His artwork chronicles the profound influences of African Americans on the cultural, social, and intellectual life and history of America… .

