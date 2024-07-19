Lowering the Bar for Employees with Title VII Discrimination Claims

Alia Al-Khatib

Civic Practice Clinic Supervisor and Lecturer Alia Al-Khatib discusses the Supreme Court’s latest decision on Title VII.

At The Regulatory Review, Alia Al-Khatib, Clinical Supervisor and Lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School’s Civil Practice Clinic, explores the Supreme Court’s decision in Muldrow. v. City of St. Louis, Missouri.

“Although Muldrow lowers the bar for employees asserting claims under Title VII, for groups historically impacted by workplace discrimination,” writes Al-Khatib, “Title VII litigation still presents many other challenges, and litigation remains but one avenue needed to combat workplace discrimination.”

Al-Khatib’s commentary is part of The Regulatory Review’s annual series of essays reflecting on the Court’s major regulatory decisions from the preceding term. Throughout the series, leading lawyers and scholars with a diverse range of backgrounds analyze the legal issues surrounding the Court’s most prominent cases and provide insight into the recent term’s impact on law, regulation, and legal rights.

From The Regulatory Review:

The U.S. Supreme Court’s April decision in Muldrow v. City of St. Louis, Missouri held that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects employees who experience discriminatory job transfers as long as they experience some harm as a result of the transfer. In a unanimous ruling, the Court found in favor of petitioner Jatonya Clayborn Muldrow, who alleged that her employer transferred her because she is a woman, in violation of the anti-discrimination provision under Title VII. Although the Court’s decision gives employees a path to assert Title VII claims without having to show any sort of significant harm, it leaves open questions that the lower courts and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will continue to grapple with, including what “some harm” means and what other types of actions impact the terms and conditions of employment.

In Muldrow, the Supreme Court faced the question of how to interpret Title VII’s anti-discrimination provision. Section 703(a)(1) makes it “an unlawful employment practice… to fail or refuse to hire or to discharge any individual, or otherwise to discriminate against any individual with respect to his compensation, terms, conditions, or privileges of employment, because of such individual’s race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.”

Lower courts had wrestled with which types of employment actions impact the “terms, conditions, or privileges of employment.” This grappling by lower courts led to the development of different standards in the Circuit Courts of Appeals. For example, the Tenth Circuit determined that employment actions must rise to the level of “a significant change in employment status, such as… reassignment with significantly different responsibilities, or a decision causing a significant change in benefits.” Both the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and the Second Circuit applied a “materially adverse” standard. The Eighth Circuit, the court from which Muldrow appealed, required plaintiffs to show a “materially significant disadvantage” that resulted from an employment action.

In a recent decision, Chambers v. District of Columbia, the D.C. Circuit held that an employee’s transfer or denial of a transfer based on discriminatory reasons—with no additional harm showing—was actionable under Title VII. The Chambers decision overruled D.C. Circuit precedent that had required plaintiffs to show that they suffered an “objectively tangible harm” that resulted from a transfer.

Not surprisingly, these varied standards in the circuit courts led to myriad outcomes across the country. The heightened harm tests allowed courts to dismiss an employee’s claim without having to analyze the often trickier question of whether the employer acted with discriminatory intent, meaning that otherwise potentially meritorious discrimination claims were likely dismissed on this ground alone. Muldrow faced this very hurdle in her case… .

The Regulatory Review is a daily online publication that provides accessible coverage of regulatory policymaking and enforcement issues across a full range of regulatory topics and from a variety of perspectives.

Launched in 2009 and operating under the guidance of Cary Coglianese, Edward B. Shils Professor of Law and Professor of Political Science, The Review is edited by students at Penn Carey Law. It is part of the overarching teaching, research, and outreach mission of the Penn Program on Regulation (PPR), which draws together more than 60 faculty from across the University of Pennsylvania.

Read Al-Khatib’s full piece at The Regulatory Review.