Introducing the Quattrone Center Summer 2024 Research Assistants

The Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School is proud to announce its Summer 2024 Research Assistants.

The Summer Research Assistant Internship Program offers a unique opportunity for students to immerse themselves in critical criminal justice reform projects and is a cornerstone of why students choose the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School and the Quattrone Center for impactful criminal justice reform work.



Join us in welcoming:

Lara Cota, University of Pennsylvania College of Arts and Sciences, C’26

Chris Costello, University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, L’26

Jonah Samuels, University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, L’26

Kate Fox, University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, L’26

Lauren Young, University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, L’26

Mia Bellucci, University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, L’26

Pratyusha Mulpur, University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, L’26

Sydney Albert, University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, L’26



This year’s RAs are diving into groundbreaking projects with our esteemed staff, gaining unparalleled academic and practical experience on subjects such as Absolute/Prosecutorial Immunity, Sentinel Event Reviews, Conviction Integrity Units, Indigent Defense, Police Discipline, Field Drug Testing, Eyewitness Identification, Prosecutor Diversity, and much more.



Penn Carey Law and the Quattrone Center are the perfect destinations for aspiring reformers, and we are excited to see the incredible work this cohort will accomplish this summer!



